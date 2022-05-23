A Bespoke and Luxurious Travel Experience that Only Michele Chubalashvili Can Deliver

Michele Chubalashvili , founder and CEO of Vitas Travel, is a luxury travel expert and consultant who provides exclusive and luxurious trips worldwide for an ultimate and unforgettable travel experience

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From a recent trip to Southern Italy, Michele Chubalashvili specially tailored a personal travel itinerary that brought an immersive experience to her group of premium clients. The CEO and founder of Vitas Travel emphasize finding the right travel advisor who can understand the client's needs but still can think outside the box in choosing destinations. "Rather than visiting main tourist attractions which are crowded and hyped, look for other places to familiarize and immerse yourself in the local culture," she suggested.

Vitas Travel Group in Palazzo Maresgallo Michele Chubashvili in the middle with her travel group in Italy

Her handpicked locations, namely Lecce, Ostuni, Matera, Otranto, Alberobello, Locorotondo, and other unique cities in Southern Italy, may not ring a bell for most tourists. But after a thorough exploration of these places, one can say that they can make Italy more romantic, unforgettable, and magical. "It's in the most unexpected places where one can see a country's hidden beauty and culture," Michele revealed. Sextantio Le Grotte Della Civita, for example, is an exquisite cave hotel where visitors can't help but wonder how the candle-lit rooms remain warm even on colder nights. Masseria Torre Coccaro is another memorable destination to unwind and spend time with a chef learning to make pasta, Mozzarella, and other cheeses from scratch.

Cathedrals with Gothique, Romanesque, and Byzantine elements also embellish cities throughout Southern Italy. "The Italian experience remains apparent, but with a breath of fresh air away from the bustling crowds of Rome," Michele explained. The bespoke Italian itinerary ended with a luxurious private yacht trip in Sorrento, a coastal town facing the Bay of Naples and the Sorrentine Peninsula. "Luxury is letting yourself bask in the richness of the culture, delicacy, and intimacy with the locals." The average travel timeline is between six to nine nights.

This Italian escapade is one of the many customized tours offered by Michele and her team. Whether it's the rest of Europe, the Caribbean, the Middle East, or even Africa, Vitas Travel can quickly arrange the ultimate travel experience. As a member of the Affluent Travel Advisors, clients can avail of promotions not available through the mainstream media.

CONTACT:

Kim Peterson

www.zavomedia.com

707-278-6742

[email protected]

About ZavoMedia Group: ZavoMedia PR Group is a NYC-based full-service public relations and digital branding agency. ZavoMediaPR team serves top experts and professionals.

SOURCE Vitas Travel