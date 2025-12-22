'A Better Idea for Health Care' is Kaiser Permanente's 2026 Rose Parade® float theme

Celebrating 20 years in Tournament of the Roses®, the entry highlights how integrated care and coverage and dedicated care teams uniquely support members' health journeys.

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente has announced the theme for its 2026 Rose Parade® float: "A Better Idea for Health Care."

The theme reflects Kaiser Permanente's integrated approach — where every part of health care, from doctors and nurses to insurance and pharmacies, works together as one coordinated team.

Doctors, nurses, and care teams come to life through animation and design, illustrating Kaiser Permanente’s integrated approach to health care.

Kaiser Permanente's 20th annual float entry embodies the 2026 Rose Parade presented by Honda theme, "The Magic in Teamwork," by bringing to life the care experience within Kaiser Permanente's integrated care and coverage model. The float depicts a journey that begins in a medical office and continues through the support of a coordinated care team — including doctors, nurses, and other health professionals.

Each element of the float will highlight how Kaiser Permanente's team-based approach surrounds its members with seamless, compassionate care every step of the way.

"Kaiser Permanente was founded on a better idea for health care to deliver personalized, seamless, and integrated experiences that focus on the whole person and keep communities healthy," said Greg A. Adams, chair and chief executive officer, Kaiser Permanente. "Our integrated care and coverage model is built on teamwork and stands on our 80-year history of bringing together doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and care teams to deliver high-quality, compassionate care and service. Together, we will continue to improve health for the members, patients, and communities we have the honor of serving."

The float also highlights innovation, research, and technology as drivers for better health outcomes. For example, an animated MRI machine symbolizes early detection through advanced imaging.

Surrounding these elements are vibrant floral displays that represent vitality and warmth. Together, they reflect Kaiser Permanente's integrated care approach, where innovation, compassion, and teamwork come together to support health and well-being.

Kaiser Permanente members, employees, and physicians will ride on and walk alongside the float. Each person represents an inspiring story of how teamwork supports and transforms health journeys.

Float designer and builder

"A Better Idea for Health Care," Kaiser Permanente's 20th Rose Parade entry, will be designed and built by Phoenix Decorating Company .

Kaiser Permanente Rose Parade history and background

Kaiser Permanente's past float entries have received numerous awards, including:

Wrigley Legacy Award in 2025 for most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design, and entertainment

President Award in 2024 for most outstanding use and presentation of flowers

Theme Award in 2022 for most outstanding presentation of the Rose Parade theme

Wrigley Legacy Award in 2020 for most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design, and entertainment

Grand Marshal's Trophy in 2016

Judges' Special Trophy in 2015 for the most spectacular in showmanship and dramatic impact

Theme Trophy in 2013 for excellence in presenting the parade theme

Lathrop K. Leishman Trophy in 2012 and 2014 for the most beautiful float entry from a noncommercial sponsor

Director's Trophy in 2006, 2008 and 2011 for most artistic merit in design and floral presentation

Extraordinaire Trophy in 2010 for the "most spectacular" float longer than 55 feet

Tournament Special Trophy in 2009 for exceptional merit in multiple classifications

President's Trophy in 2007 for most effective floral use and presentation

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® and Rose Parade® presented by Honda

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® is a volunteer organization that hosts America's New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® presented by Prudential and a variety of accompanying events. The Association's 935 Members supply more than 80,000 volunteer hours, which will drive the success of the 137th Rose Parade, themed "The Magic in Teamwork" on Thursday, January 1, 2026, followed by the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the 112th Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential. Visit www.tournamentofroses.com , like the Rose Parade on Facebook , follow Rose Parade on Instagram , or subscribe to Tournament of Roses on YouTube .

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and nonprofit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.

