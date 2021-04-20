A better office experience for employees - no matter where they are

CHICAGO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As virtual fatigue continues to set-in for many workers, companies are actively planning their return to the office. At the same time, nearly one-third of companies indicate that they will have 40 percent of their workforce in a hybrid model once they return. JLL is helping companies simplify the implementation of a hybrid work strategy that re-energizes their workforce with solutions that put employee wellbeing as a priority. JLL today announced the launch of Experience / Anywhere – an offering that seamlessly connects employees across the office, at home or anywhere that work happens.

While the notion of hybrid work is great in theory, putting it into practice is no small task. Experience / Anywhere is the latest development in JLL's suite of offerings that helps companies solve the complexity of creating, implementing and managing a hybrid work program. Earlier this month, JLL introduced Healthy Return as companies began looking at office return strategies in earnest. But, re-entry is just the first step in the hybrid work journey and companies will need to carefully consider how they manage and operate their space – an undertaking that will require "always-on" dynamic optimization to solve for more fluid work schedules.

"The hybrid model is more than a flexible workplace program – it has a durable presence in the future of work," said Cynthia Kantor, Chief Product Officer, JLL Corporate Solutions. "Experience / Anywhere is the next technology integrated service in the hybrid workplace ecosystem of offerings and, when coupled with Dynamic OP, Healthy Return and JLL Jet, creates a powerful platform to enable companies to reach the full potential of their hybrid goals."

The pandemic has produced a desire from many workers to have greater flexibility to work from other locations (at home or near home), but there is still a very real dilemma for many employees of not feeling connected to their office culture when working remotely. Experience / Anywhere is a holistic offering designed to manage employer's hybrid workplace programs and support employees via resources that enable wellbeing, productivity, connectivity and collaboration.

"There is certainly no substitute for the office when it comes to enabling collaboration and innovation while fostering culture, but at times people also crave the flexibility that remote work can provide. Experience / Anywhere allows our clients to bring the office and their workplace culture to their employees wherever they are working," Kantor added.

Experience / Anywhere is constructed of two central components:

Program Management Office: operationalizes hybrid workplace strategies and provisioning policies and ensures seamless transition for employees into this modern workplace model. This program reduces overall costs, mitigates employer risk in key areas, and supports employee experience through high-touch engagement. Activities that can be undertaken include employee communication, third-party contract management, onboarding services, financial management and a resource library, to name a few.

The Hub: offers employees wellbeing resources and practical conveniences focused on health and human performance through a digital portal and marketplace. Some resources include the ability to procure home office furniture and supplies as well as an ergonomic assessment and guided training to enhance physical well-being and productivity.

"The Hub helps eliminate many of the pain points employees feel while working remotely, such as amenities like well-being breaks and connectivity to culture-building events," said Julie Wilkinson, Global Product Manager of Workplace Experience at JLL. "It also has a core focus on providing on-demand wellbeing services like yoga and meditation. The Hub can integrate directly with workers calendars to block time for mental breaks, or what we are dubbing 'sips of wellness,' to help combat virtual meeting fatigue and general stressors felt throughout the day."

In addition to Healthy Return and Dynamic OP, Experience / Anywhere works directly with other JLL offerings including Strategic Consulting Advisory Services, Flex OnDemand and JLL Jet to create an integrated set of solutions for delivering on, and managing, a hybrid workplace program.

JLL Jet is an example of how technology will help power the evolution to a hybrid work environment. It uses AI to personalize workplace experiences, empowering employees to streamline everyday tasks such as reserving desks, accessing corporate information and submitting requests for services such as IT and facilities. JLL Technologies (JLLT), a business division of JLL dedicated to commercial real estate technology, offers a growing portfolio of innovative offerings that automate processes and enhance experiences. In addition to JLL Jet, integrated and data-driven solutions such as Corrigo, Saltmine and VergeSense deliver on, and help to manage, hybrid workplace programs.

"The shift to the hybrid workplace changes more than the form and function of offices; it also changes how employees experience work," said Sharad Rastogi, Chief Product Officer at JLLT. "We are bringing solutions to market that our clients need to navigate this shift and transform the way organizations foster culture, collaboration and innovation – no matter where work takes place."

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 91,000 as of December 31, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

About JLL Technologies

JLL Technologies (JLLT) is a division of JLL, a world leader in real estate services, that helps organizations transform the way they acquire, operate, manage and experience space. JLLT is a first-of-its-kind team combining builders of high-growth tech companies and commercial real estate experts. Its comprehensive technology portfolio of purpose-built solutions and leading venture-backed companies exceed industry demands for better business intelligence, workplace experience and smart building platforms. Learn more at www.jllt.com.

Connect with us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll

https://www.facebook.com/jll

https://twitter.com/jll

https://www.instagram.com/jll

JLL Contact: Jesse Tron

Phone: +1 212 376 1215

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JLL

Related Links

http://www.jll.com

