A Better Solution Franchise System CEO Educates Mentors on the Senior Care Industry

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Lia Smith-Pratt, CEO of A Better Solution In Home Care, Franchise Systems, and Home Health Agency, spoke to a group of 45 senior business mentors at the SCORE offices in San Diego, CA. Smith-Pratt delivered an educational lecture on business ownership opportunities in the Senior Care Industry, and "Tips of the Trade" when guiding a potential senior care owner or a mentee who wants to open any type of senior services agency.

"The business of senior care has the potential to change people's lives," says Smith-Pratt, "and the seniors we serve deserve dignity and respect."

There are 10,000 people turning 65 every day. 1 out of 4 seniors will end up in the emergency room due to a fall, making the business of senior care both vital to the community at large and a lucrative business venture. Starting the path of ownership is not as easy as it looks and many people get into the industry without the necessary knowledge they need to succeed.

That is why choosing a senior care franchise is the best option. Franchising provides all you need and you are guided through all the steps.

Recently becoming a SCORE Mentor herself, Smith-Pratt is excited by the resources that are available to all business owners in the SCORE library and offered in workshops for a nominal fee. "I highly recommend to any person aspiring to become a senior care business owner, or any type of business owner connect with SCORE for business plans, marketing plans and especially new business mentorship," says L. Smith-Pratt.

Dedication to education in the senior care space and her drive to instill that for A Better Solution Franchise Owners (see her video here) is what has allowed Lia Smith-Pratt to create her franchise system with excellent training programs, creating community leaders.

"We are not selling franchises, we are creating business owners who will change their community as they change seniors' lives," says Smith-Pratt about her franchise system.

