A Better Tasting Hard Seltzer: Truly Hard Seltzer Amps Up Taste For More Refreshment

The recipe updates were the result of the Truly team's relentless pursuit of great taste. By enhancing the aroma to be more fruit-forward, increasing the overall flavor and creating a crisper finish, the new taste is more drinkable with no lingering bitterness and improves everything drinkers know and love about Truly.

The Truly team was so confident in the new taste, they put it to the test with drinkers and conducted more than 20 blind tastings with nearly 2,000 hard seltzer drinkers in cities throughout the United States including Chicago, Dallas and Boston. The results were overwhelmingly clear, and the team is sure the new Truly taste will be preferred to other seltzers.

"We are committed to being the best-tasting hard seltzer and we believe the work our flavor ninjas have put into improving Truly's taste gets us there," said David Burwick, CEO of The Boston Beer Company. "The refreshing result and all that hard work proves how committed we are to growing Truly and ensuring it is the best-tasting hard seltzer out there."

Truly's taste refresh comes after a summer of unprecedented growth for both the hard seltzer category and Truly. The category itself is up more than 220% this year while sales of Truly tripled in volume in 2018 and have nearly tripled again in 2019[1]. Hard seltzer is currently hotter than ever with no signs of a slowdown.

As category awareness increases, Truly has set its sights on being the hard seltzer for everyone. Amongst competitors, Truly has the most ethnically diverse drinker[2] and brings in more 55% of drinkers from wine and spirits[3], which is more than any competitor in the category. The new taste improvements will help draw even more drinkers to the refreshing taste of Truly.

Truly is expanding its audience through its recently announced partnership with the NHL as the Official Hard Seltzer of the NHL. Throughout the NHL season and into the Stanley Cup® Playoffs and Final, Truly will engage with NHL fans in numerous ways, including trying new flavors as they are released.

Drinkers will also continue to see Truly on television through its "Drink What You Truly Want" national advertising campaign with award-winning actor Keegan-Michael Key. The team is already in the initial stages of producing a second round of engaging spots that will air before the end of the year.

Starting today, the newly refreshed flavors will roll out nationwide and include a call out of "NOW CRISPER FRESH TASTE" on package in stores. Truly has the most variety of any hard seltzer brand with 13 styles and is introducing new Watermelon and Kiwi into its wildly popular Tropical Variety Pack. Truly is available in 6-pack 12 oz slim cans, 12-pack 12 oz slim cans and 24 oz single serve cans. To find a Truly, visit: https://trulyhardseltzer.com/

About Truly Hard Seltzer

First released in 2016, a category leader Truly Hard Seltzer is a clean, crisp and refreshing hard seltzer with a hint of fruit and just 100 calories, 1g sugar and 5% ALC/VOL. Truly Hard Seltzer is crafted with simple, naturally gluten-free ingredients and contains alcohol made from cane sugar. It is available in 13 delicious styles. To learn more about Truly Hard Seltzer, visit www.trulyhardseltzer.com.

