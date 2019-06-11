A BETTER WAY FORWARD -- Deoleo, producer of the world-renowned olive oil brands Bertolli, Carapelli and Carbonell, announces Sustainability 2.0, set to transform the industry

North America CEO and Chief Commercial Officer Miguel de Jaime said: "With our shared vision and alliance, this agreement is another step in our strategy of integration with production to create value for all the members of the supply chain.

"The current olive oil model is not sustainable and prioritizes quantity over quality. We know that adopting a new model is a long-term project, but it is fundamental to transforming the sector with a new structure that focuses on quality while protecting the environment and natural resources, preserving biodiversity, respecting labor practices and promoting local communities. We will continue to encourage industry-wide collaboration to raise quality in the sector."

Deoleo is currently implementing education and training programs for farmers and olive oil mills. In addition, its program partners are forward-thinking in their approach to successfully safeguarding native varietals, promoting early harvest and implementing techniques to protect biodiversity in olive groves.

Participating olive mills adhere to protocols related to the environment, quality and sustainability. All program participants are audited and certified by an independent third party, Intertek.

With 128,000 additional hectares of olive groves planted in the last three years and 100,000 hectares converted from traditional to intensive planting, Spain is the world's leading producer and exporter of olive oil by volume. It has produced 1.3 million tons on average in each of the last 10 years.



However, due to an increase in supply and devaluation in the value of the product, the industry is in a critical situation. In response, the global olive oil industry has begun a process of comprehensive transformation, and this requires a fresh, more sustainable business model.

"The purpose of securing this supply chain is to deliver to the world's consumers the best possible olive oils, obtained through the most sustainable and environmentally respectful methods," Miguel de Jaime said.

About Deoleo

Deoleo is a Spanish multinational food company and the world's top-selling olive oil bottler, with a presence in more than 80 countries on all five continents. It has factories in Spain and Italy and sales offices in 15 countries. Deoleo has leading global brands, such as Bertolli -- the best-selling brand in the United States -- and Carapelli and Sasso, as well as the Spanish brands Carbonell, Hojiblanca and Koipe.

