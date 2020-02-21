A Big Bold WOW Beauty Experience Filled with Glitz, Glamour and Pizzazz: America's Beauty Show 2020

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of salon professionals from around the United States will converge on Chicago to attend the annual America's Beauty Show (ABS), to be held at McCormick Place (West) Saturday, Sunday, and Monday – April 18, 19, 20, 2020. America's Beauty Show is owned and produced by Cosmetologists Chicago, a respected not-for-profit trade association representing beauty salon professionals.

Beauty & Cosmetics International beauty expert & celebrity stylist Nick Stenson, - Sr VP of Services & Trend for Ulta Beauty, and Artistic Director for L'ORÉAL's Matrix - is just one of the celebrity stylists you'll see at America's Beauty Show

So, what is America's Beauty Show? Simply put, it's hundreds of thousands of square feet of wall-to-wall beauty products, where salon professionals go to find out what's new… what's hot … What they learn is what consumers can expect to see at their local beauty salons in coming weeks!

Whether one wants hair that is long, short, straight, curly, or colored in one of the hot new pastel colors, top salon experts will learn how to hook you up. Attendees will discover latest innovations in hair dryers, flat irons, curlers, hair treatments, hair extensions, hair colors, nail trends, and skincare treatments … and of course new products featuring CBD! Onstage there will be ongoing theatrical circuses showcasing beauty trends from national and international Beauty Stars and celebrity hairdressers; there will be presentations from top manufacturers including Moroccanoil, Sexy Hair, Redken, Farouk, Pulp Riot Hair, Amika, Hempbeauty, Brazilian Professionals, as well as global beauty companies from Austria, China, Australia, Canada, Spain, and the United Kingdom – to name a few. Other highlights of ABS 2020 include:

The popular Bella Twins – Co-owners of multiple fashion, beauty, pet brands; former WWE Superstars; stars of Total Divas and Total Bellas on E Network; and over 11 million SoMe followers between them … will showcase their new haircare line, all of which can be purchased for under $17 each, to be accessible to everyone … made with unique natural products. (Will be at ABS Sunday afternoon and all day Monday!)

Reza (from Bravo's The Shahs of Sunset ) will be introducing his line of products designed for coarse, hard-to-manage hair … products feature the finest of natural ingredients promoting Clean Beauty - or beauty with less chemicals. (Reza will be available all three days of ABS!)

Beauty Unearthed … a wholly new environment dedicated to innovation, showcasing brands NEW to ABS and Chicago's beauty marketplace

… a wholly new environment dedicated to innovation, showcasing brands to ABS and beauty marketplace Nails Central with all the new colors and nail products from the top manufacturers in the world – and Nail Competitions all weekend

with all the new colors and nail products from the top manufacturers in the world – and Nail Competitions all weekend The ABS Student Conference – Monday, April 20… Alien Invasion Student Competition Monday @ 11am

For salon professionals only.

Website: americasbeautyshow.com.

