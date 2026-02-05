A Big Game Moment Comes Full Circle as John Leonard Finally Gets Redemption - 30 Years After He Collected Enough Rewards Points for a Jet

Consumers are invited to get in on the Big Game miles giveaway and convert rewards points from other brands for up to 5,000 Frontier miles

DENVER, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty years ago during the Big Game, a promotion captured America's imagination: collect enough points and you could get a jet. One man, John Leonard, took that idea seriously. He gathered the points. He made the attempt. And he walked away without a jet. A popular documentary even chronicled Leonard's story.

Thirty years later, Frontier Airlines is stepping in to do what no one else did — redeem Leonard's original 7 million points for 7 million Miles, enough to fly free on a jet for the rest of his life.

John Leonard and Frontier Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Bobby Schroeter seal the deal.

And Frontier is inviting travelers to get in on the action. From February 5-22, consumers can swap unused reward points from other brands and receive up to 5,000 free Miles, enough for an Award flight*.

"We're redefining air travel, providing real value through the most rewarding loyalty program in the sky," said Bobby Schroeter, senior vice president and chief commercial officer for Frontier Airlines. "We're not only giving redemption to John, but also to consumers who have been left behind by other loyalty programs."

The move underscores why Frontier is the most rewarding airline in the sky, offering a loyalty program that delivers real value faster than any other airline.

Frontier's loyalty program rewards travelers with:

Up to 20X miles or points per dollar spent, more than any other airline

Elite status up to 5X faster than other airlines, unlocking meaningful perks sooner

Free flights up to 2X faster than other airlines

Elite benefits that are actually attainable, including free bags, companion travel and seat upgrades, including First Class coming later this year

Unlike traditional airline programs built around elite road warriors, Frontier's approach is designed so everyday travelers can win, too.

How to Get the Offer

What: Present reward points and receive up to 5,000 free Miles

When: February 5-22, 2026

Where: FrontierMiles.com (to enter and for full terms and conditions)

With this limited-time offer, Frontier proves that redemption doesn't have to be complicated — and that loyalty should always pay off.

For more information or to participate in the points swap offer, visit FrontierMiles.com. Access more information, photos and videos at News.FlyFrontier.com. *Lowest reward mile redemption levels vary by flight, seasonality and other factors.

About Frontier Airlines:

Frontier Airlines, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULCC) is committed to delivering Low Fares Done Right. Headquartered in Denver, Frontier operates one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the U.S. With its expanding network, the most rewarding loyalty program, and bold new product offerings, Frontier is redefining low-fare travel and building The New Frontier as America's Low Fare Airline.

