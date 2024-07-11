A Bigger and Bolder Indiegogo: Indiegogo Expands Beyond Crowdfunding to Support the Full Innovation Journey, With a New Experience that Includes Lower Fees, eCommerce, and In-Store Retail

Along with a fresh look and feel, Indiegogo rolls out new product features including consumer insights, pre-crowdfunding reservations, pay-over-time, volume-based discounts, gifting, and lower fees for Innovators. IndieShop, a new e-commerce offering, attracts customers who desire the coolest new products and introduces them to the crowdfunding ecosystem.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiegogo, the crowdfunding platform that unites innovators with early supporters, today announced new offerings that give significantly more support to innovators and creatives as they bring their ideas from concept to scale. Today's news also includes the launch of IndieShop, an online shopping destination where people can purchase formerly crowdfunded, cutting-edge products available immediately.

Bringing innovative ideas to life

"Today is a big day for entrepreneurs, creators, tech enthusiasts, and backers," says Becky Center, CEO of Indiegogo. "Over the past 16 years, Indiegogo has helped nearly a million entrepreneurs and companies build their brands, create go-to-market strategies, engage with their communities, and extend audience reach globally. Since I took the helm at Indiegogo two years ago, my goal has been to not only remain the best-in-class crowdfunding platform but to also expand our support of the innovator's journey beyond the traditional 30 to 60 day crowdfunding campaign cycle. Our team has been hyper-focused on building out new products and features to bring the Indiegogo community the enhanced offerings we are announcing today, while at the same time introducing more benefits for backers and shoppers that make Indiegogo the destination for the latest and greatest products, innovations, and creative endeavors."

Today's announcement introduces noteworthy offerings that support creations, products, and businesses from the initial concept phase all the way through to scale. Highlights include:

Pre-Crowdfunding Offerings :

: Customer Insights



Pre-Launch Reservations



Pre-Launch Digital Services

Crowdfunding Enhancements :

: Pay Over Time



Cart Volume Discounts



Perk Gifting

Post-Crowdfunding, E-commerce and Retail Distribution:

Pre-order , a backer-guaranteed experience for pre-commerce campaigns

, a backer-guaranteed experience for pre-commerce campaigns

The launch of IndieShop, a new eCommerce destination that features previously crowdfunded innovations now available for purchase

a new eCommerce destination that features previously crowdfunded innovations now available for purchase

In-store Retail, a soon-to-be-announced partnership bringing the most successful crowdfunding projects to physical locations

a soon-to-be-announced partnership bringing the most successful crowdfunding projects to physical locations Lower platform fees , allowing for more funds to be invested into growing the business; Through the rest of the year, Indiegogo will be offering:

, allowing for more funds to be invested into growing the business; Through the rest of the year, Indiegogo will be offering: 4% for all Crowdfunding campaigns



5% for all Off platform InDemand Campaigns (transitioned from other platforms)

"Indiegogo gives the power back to the people," continues Center. "The Bigger and Bolder Indiegogo is designed to drive more customers to our campaigns, while also serving to introduce the concept of crowdfunding to a whole new audience base." Since launching in beta this past May 2024, IndieShop has grown to include 40+ products. The in-store retail experience plans to include a short list of curated products, with live unboxing in-store. For the first time, interested backers will have the ability to try and test products from Indiegogo campaigns in real life. The hands-on experience introduces millions of people to products they may not otherwise have discovered and further establishes trust in the innovator, a fundamental element of success for crowdfunding campaigns. "We are truly excited for the world to see what we have been building, and to introduce our vision for the future of Crowdfunding."

For more information please visit www.indiegogo.com. Media inquiries can be directed to Kim Angell of Wish Public Relations at (415) 471-7272 or [email protected]

About Indiegogo

Indiegogo is a global crowdfunding platform that supports innovators and creators through the full innovation journey. In its 16-year record, the company has helped entrepreneurs raise nearly $3 billion dollars, build their customer base, grow their company, and establish their brand. Indiegogo's mission has remained constant: Empower people to unite around the ideas that matter to them, and together, bring those ideas to life. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has team members located all across the world. For more information, visit Indiegogo.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Indiegogo