A Black Female Entrepreneur and Group of Female Investors Are Disrupting The CBD Industry

Their flagship product line "Purely Botanical Wellness" was crafted to provide delicious tasting and smelling, luxurious feeling, all-natural products. Founder Steph Cence joins the ranks of a handful of minority, female entrepreneurs in the exploding multi-billion-dollar cannabis/hemp industry.

"My goal is to find categories that can be elevated with premium brands and innovative products," states Cence. "We create with the consumer in mind and the belief that hemp truly has the power to improve quality of life."



As an advocate for mental health awareness and resources, Steph truly believes CBD can help improve overall wellbeing, including mental health, with a personal journey discovering the power of the plant she wants to share with the world.



Preparing to be a keynote speaker at the White Label Expo in Vegas, Sept 1-2, she will discuss her journey along with unique challenges and opportunities for minority women entering the industry. A female founded business with all female investors is aiming to disrupt the status quo of the CBD industry.



"There is a place for minority women in this industry. We might have to be a little more resourceful and a lot more creative to get the job done," Cence continues. "We have to work harder, with less of everything, but we belong here. I'm working everyday to make a place for us."



With an eye on launching 7 unique hemp brands, this female led enterprise is poised to capture significant market share by identifying and filing gaps in the market with their premium, innovative, and yes beautiful brands.



About CANNABELO, INC.

Cannabelo is a black female-owned company founded by Steph Cence. The company develops and markets a variety of high-quality hemp-derived cannabinoid products. All our products are made with premium USA farm-grown hemp. We are a natural plant-based company that uses the highest quality botanicals, plant materials, and fruit extracts. We believe in quality and making clean products that we feel good about giving to our friends and family. We hope to improve people's quality of life by helping them discover the wellness power of hemp through our innovative, delicious, beautiful, and functional products. www.cannabelo.com



PURELY BOTANICAL WELLNESS

Purely Botanical Wellness prides itself on using the finest ingredients nature has to offer. Our products are all-natural and plant based. We use the highest quality farm grown hemp in the USA for our broad-spectrum formulas. Using the best hemp is why our products work so good! And while we love our sister plant mj, we've decided to stick with hemp minus the THC. So Purely won't make you high but it will make you happy! We only use clean ingredients: fruits, vegetables, herbs, botanicals, vitamins, and minerals. Because why not? Our mission is to improve people's quality of life. We believe in wellness and self-care using nature's medicine. Our first collection of hemp-derived CBD gumdrops are vegan, gluten-free, non-gmo, made with real ingredients and USA grown premium hemp. www.ilovepurely.com @ilovepurely



