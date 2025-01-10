A Blockbuster Year for Concierge Medicine: Specialdocs Reports a Record 26 Physician-Clients Launched Practices in 2024

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge medicine experts Specialdocs Consultants broadened its footprint considerably in 2024, welcoming a record 26 new physician clients to its rapidly growing national network of outstanding doctors.

"Intense dissatisfaction and fatigue with our dysfunctional healthcare system is leading more physicians each year to seek a better way of providing care to their similarly frustrated patients," said Specialdocs CEO Terry Bauer. "Our concierge, or membership medicine model has consistently delivered on its promise to significantly enhance the patient experience while transforming physicians' careers with smaller, financially sustainable practices and a genuine work-life balance."

He noted the model's widespread appeal across an increasingly diverse demographic of physicians and patients. "There is no longer a narrowly defined path to this model or singular profile of a thriving concierge physician," explained Bauer. "Doctors who want to continue practicing independently have long found success with concierge medicine. Now we're able to effectively change the professional lives of a much broader cohort of physicians, including: primary care doctors searching for a viable option outside of hospital employment, sub-specialists needing extended visits to treat complex conditions, highly experienced practitioners on the verge of burning out and retiring early, doctors focused on integrative, holistic medicine, physician moms and dads striving for time with their growing families…the list goes on."

One of the company's top success stories of 2024 was Dr. John Moultrie, who made the change to concierge medicine at age 37. Employed by a large Atlanta hospital system since finishing residency, he soon realized the impossibility of providing personalized care and attention for a panel of more than 6,000 patients. "I poured my heart and soul into trying to provide concierge-type care," he related, "and still I left every appointment wishing I had more time to delve into patients' issues. I had to come to terms with my personal bandwidth and recognize there were limits on how many people I can meaningfully help."

Countering the doubters who believed it was too early in his career to succeed with a concierge model, Dr. Moultrie turned to Specialdocs for an objective analysis of his risk and opportunity. With all signs pointing to success, he launched his practice last January, filled to capacity quickly, and is thriving both professionally and personally.

"I never felt I was too young to do this," he revealed. "The short-term risk is well worth the long-term reward of spending most of your career practicing medicine the way you always envisioned while enjoying life with your family."

For OB/GYN Manisha Patel, converting to concierge medicine in 2024 was an ideal fit for her and practice partner Dr. Kathleen Rausch. "Everything about OBGYN care is extremely personal, from contraception, pregnancy and childbirth through menopause," she stated. "But the level of care needed to guide patients through their most important life stages was not possible to provide, or sustain in a traditional practice."

With a change to the Specialdocs concierge medicine model in July, Dr. Patel described the difference as unmistakable. "We offer the highest level of support to our patients at every step of their healthcare journey. For our obstetric patients, nothing brings us more joy than knowing we are able to attend their delivery and personally shepherd them through the entire experience of creating a family."

After 30 years in a traditional Waco, Texas medical practice, and amidst an enormously challenging landscape of hospital cutbacks and clinic closures, the 2024 launch of his concierge medicine model was "the right solution at the right time" for physician-client Gerard Marroquin, MD.

"Patients were having a hard time getting timely appointments with their doctors, visits were shorter and everyone felt rushed. Concierge medicine has allowed me to give patients the time and attention they deserve. I don't need to check my watch or worry that a nurse will be knocking on the door because someone's been waiting for an hour. I'm so thankful to continue developing relationships with patients, many of whom I've treated for generations, and walk alongside them on their journey to optimal health," said Dr. Marroquin.

"It's crystal clear why our model has experienced such incredible growth over the years," shared Bauer. "I had the privilege of visiting a great number of our affiliated physician offices in 2024, and heard the real gratitude expressed by patient after patient for being treated as a whole person with a history, not a number to be dealt with as quickly as possible. Many of them said 'it's like having a doctor in the family' and considered membership in a concierge practice the best investment they could make in themselves. Our 'Special Docs' are equally appreciative, deeply gratified by the autonomy of our model and the opportunity to practice according to their personal vision."

As physician client Michael Ford, MD explained in a recent interview: "Specialdocs' approach is completely different. Everybody else wants to employ you, or control you, or brand you, or tell you how to practice medicine. Specialdocs works for you and with you, and their only goal is to make you a success in the practice of your dreams."

"In 2025 we look forward to bringing the rewards of this fulfilling practice model to many more dedicated physicians and their patients across the country," said Bauer.

The network of outstanding healthcare providers affiliated with Specialdocs grew in 2024 to include:

Obstetrics & Gynecology 3-physician practice, Torrance, CA

Rheumatology 2-physician practice, San Francisco, CA

Internal Medicine physician, Miami, FL

Internal Medicine physician, Tampa, FL

Internal Medicine physician, Atlanta, GA

Family Medicine physician, Atlanta, GA

Endocrinologist, Johns Creek, GA

Internal Medicine/Infectious Disease physician, Boston, MA

Internal Medicine physician, Boston, MA

Cardiologist, Miami, FL

Internal Medicine physician & Pediatrician, 2-physician practice, Rockville MD

Internal Medicine physician, Manasquan, NJ

Endocrinologist, Bronxville, NY

Internal Medicine physician, Seaford, NY

Internal Medicine physician, Waco, TX

Internal Medicine physician, Park City, UT

Obstetrics & Gynecology 2-doctor practice, Reston, VA

Family Medicine physician, Fairfax, VA

Family Medicine physician, Bellevue, WA

Internal Medicine & Pediatrics 2-physician practice, Vancouver, WA

Additionally, these practices were launched in January, 2025

Family Medicine 2-physician practice, Lafayette, IN

Internal Medicine physician, Glenview, IL

Since 2002 Specialdocs has worked to transform physicians' professional lives with a change to its industry-leading, sustainable concierge medicine model, empowering them to deliver exceptionally personalized patient care.

