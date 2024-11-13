A Bold Fusion of Cultures: New Guinness Fonio Stout Honors African Heritage and Irish Tradition As Part of the Brewing for Impact Campaign

Together, they dive into new ways to highlight Fonio's versatility in brewing, showcasing how this remarkable ancient grain enhances this Guinness stout with a flavorful combination of roasted coffee, chocolate, and tropical fruits.

"Fonio Stout is an example of the magic that comes from blending the right amount of heritage and innovation, and we're thrilled about how this collaborative brew has captured the best of both Guinness and Brooklyn Brewery," said Joyce He, Guinness Brand Director. "Bringing our brewers together with Garrett Oliver and artist Kervin Brisseaux is a celebration that represents our commitment to pushing boundaries of creativity in brewing and cultivating social impact on a global level. Simply put, grab one while you can!"

Designed by Haitian American artist Kervin Brisseaux , the beer's packaging artwork celebrates Guinness's centuries-long history in Africa, blended with the cultural heartbeats of Brooklyn. You'll find several nods to both within the illustrations, from subway cars to fonio grains to the likeness of Garrett Oliver himself.

"Guinness is the first beer I ever loved," said Oliver. "And to be able to share my passion for brewing and for sustainability by creating this Fonio Stout for a brand that's known for cultivating connections across the globe - well, it's been a dream realized. Working together, Guinness and I have the same vision - to ensure no matter where you are in the world or how you choose to celebrate, there's a great beer to help you enjoy yourself."

In partnership with the Brewing for Impact initiative, Guinness proudly supports The Michael James Jackson Foundation for Brewing and Distilling, founded by Garrett Oliver, with a $10,000 donation via the Guinness Gives Back Fund, to support their efforts in funding technical education and career advancement for Black, Indigenous, and people of color in brewing and distilling.

With an ABV of 6.2%, Guinness Fonio Stout is available exclusively in New York, Northern New Jersey, and select regional chains while supplies last through December 31, 2024. It's available in four-packs of 16 oz. cans at a suggested retail price of $13.99 and is also available at our local Open Gate Breweries in Chicago and Baltimore.

Guinness and Brooklyn Brewery are celebrating the launch of this limited-edition beer with an exclusive launch event at Brooklyn Brewery in New York City, alongside partners African Chophouse. The public is invited to attend specialty beer dinners to enjoy Guinness Fonio Stout alongside a curated dining experience highlighting the Fonio grain at Guinness' stateside breweries in Baltimore and Chicago.

Guinness Fonio Stout Beer Dinner @ Open Gate Brewery Chicago – Monday, November 18th , 6-10pm CT ( More Information Here )

Guinness Fonio Stout Beer Dinner @ Open Gate Brewery Baltimore – Thursday, November 21st , 6-10pm ET ( More Information Here )

Guinness x Brooklyn Brewery: Reimagining what beer can be. No matter where you're enjoying a Guinness, whether you're in Brooklyn, Ireland or sipping a pint off the western coast of Africa, remember to always savor each sip and celebrate responsibly!

About the Brewing for Impact Campaign:

Launched in celebration of James Beard Award Winning Brewmaster of Brooklyn Brewery's 30th anniversary with the brewery, Brewing for Impact is a global initiative that has united breweries from around the world in a mission to drive social change through beer. Inspired by Oliver's pioneering work with fonio—an ancient West African grain lauded for its resilience and cultural significance—the campaign brings together renowned brewing partners including Guinness along with Maison Kalao from Senegal, Thornbridge from the UK, Omnipollo from Sweden, Carlsberg from Denmark, Russian River from the US, Jing-A from China, and Brooklyn Brewery itself. This year, each brewery has created a unique beer featuring fonio, honoring the grain's role in African heritage and supporting the livelihoods of West African farmers, predominantly women-led. Through Brewing for Impact, Garrett Oliver and his collaborators are reimagining the brewing landscape, using innovative ingredients to celebrate global heritage and inspire the next generation of brewers worldwide.

About Guinness

The Guinness brand was established in 1759, when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000 year lease on St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin. Brewed using four main ingredients, water, barley (malted & roasted), hops and yeast, Guinness is the world's most popular stout. The iconic beer is brewed in 49 countries worldwide and sold in over 150 with almost 9 million glasses of Guinness enjoyed every day around the world. The most GUINNESS is sold in Great Britain, Ireland, USA, Nigeria and Cameroon. More information can be found at www.guinness.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Brooklyn Brewery:

Brooklyn Brewery is a leading global independent craft brewer and a pioneer of the American craft beer revolution. From our home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, we are always in the making, drawing inspiration from our local community of innovators, makers, and doers to spread the culture and creativity of craft beer to 30 states and over 30 countries on 5 continents. Learn more at brooklynbrewery.com .

