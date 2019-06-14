A Book By William Francavilla, CFP, The Former Director of Wealth Management for Legg Mason, Reveals How You Can Stop Con Artists From Stealing Your Money

RICHMOND, Va., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthy, smart and successful people get swindled every day, and it's not always from petty thieves or ex-cons, but from people they believe they can trust, including financial advisors, stock brokers, and realtors. There are many steps one can take to help insulate against suffering financial ruin and they can be found in an eye-opening book, The Madoffs Among Us: Combat The Scammers, Con Artists, and Thieves Who are Plotting to Steal Your Money (Career Press), by William M. Francavilla, CFP (www.billfrancavilla.com).

Francavilla, CFP, is in a position to know about alarming real-life examples of fraud, as he provides concrete measures one should take to minimize the possibility of being ripped off. The Certified Financial Planner, ™ with over 30 years of successful experience in the financial services industry, has managed over $400 million in investment assets. He retired from Legg Mason as senior vice president and director of corporate wealth management. He brings a savvy, insider's perspective that's needed to help others navigate through the landmines populated by the Bernie Madoffs, Charles Ponzis, and Kenneth Lays among us.

Francavilla identifies:

6 top scams perpetuated by con artists in America today.

Why so many smart people fall prey to financial scams.

7 financial concepts everyone needs to understand.

5 most important questions you should ask your financial advisor.

The tragedy of stealing from the elderly: How to protect your aging parents and loved ones.

How women are specifically targeted by dishonest financial advisors.

One of the most important features of The Madoffs Among Us is not only Francavilla's cataloguing of high-profile victims and hall of shame criminals as examples of what to avoid, but his clear outlining of actionable steps one can employ to avoid the many deceitful practices of those that squeeze billions of dollars from Americans each year.

Francavilla cites a study by FINRA Investor Education Foundation of 2013 that shows regulators and law enforcement agencies receive over a million fraud complaints annually. But the FINRA study estimates nearly 40 million incidents of fraud take place every year.

This book arms you with tangible and simple actions to protect your wealth, no matter its size. From the very first chapter, you will appreciate why good advisors are worth their weight in gold and bad advisors could cost you a fortune.

