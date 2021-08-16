A Book on Angels Becomes a Bestseller During The Pandemic

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Since the pandemic began, it is certain that we have been reflecting and asking existential questions about ourselves and the world. It's hard not to; it's not an easy time for any of us, so it's good to find some inspiring books, one of which we suggest today: The Book of Angels, The Hidden Secrets, Dreams-Signs-Meditation, by Kaya and Christiane Muller, currently a bestselling book on Amazon, in bookstores and on social networks around the world.

The book of Angels - The hidden secrets (CNW Group/UCM Inc)

If you have read The Way of the Peace Warrior by Dan Millman, The Alchemist by Paul Coelho, Conversations with God by Neale Donald Walsch, or The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle, you will love this book that leads to deep reflection and understanding through touching stories and special encounters. You will also be able to understand the meaning and the origin of Angels, as they are not small beings with wings, but an ancient metaphor, a symbol of Humanity dreaming and developing its existential dimension.

Dream interpretation, also discussed and explained in this book with examples from our daily lives, are much more frequent in this period of Covid-19. Recent studies from Harvard and other universities around the world have indeed shown an increase in dreams and nightmares in the population, and especially with people infected with Covid-19 or its variants. Other conditions also play their role according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which explains that before the pandemic, nearly 1 billion people in the world suffered from mental health problems; the current number is increasing exponentially, a very worrying fact according to a new article that WHO published last February 11, 2021. So it is only natural that people are opening up more and more to personal development and existential questions through well-researched books.

The Book of Angels, The Hidden Secrets, Dreams-Signs-Meditation , is an international bestseller that has now become a social media sensation. It addresses the specific philosophical aspect that evil, illness and conflicts are educational, that their purpose is to strengthen us and to develop our potential for transformation, decision-making and self-assertion, and do not represent just a negative experience with no reason or meaning.

The book brings a peaceful feeling that justifies its current success on social networks in the US and in other countries. Published by the non-profit organization UCM Teaching and Research Center, this book invites us to think about whether coincidences and chance really exist, or whether there could be some hidden teaching. Is symbolic language and the understanding of unconscious memories important? This book, which also addresses the mechanisms of the law of resonance according to modern physics, makes a very interesting connection with the dimension of our daily encounters: are they really the result of chance? In any case, whether one likes or dislikes these subjects, it is particularly fruitful to question oneself and to let one's imagination open up to this type of reflection.

