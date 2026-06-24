A Brain Recovery Center Finally Has a Website as Powerful as Its Therapy

A Platform Built for Clarity and Connection

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Silk led the engagement from strategy through launch, encompassing UX architecture, visual design, copywriting, and full development. The site is structured to translate complex neuroscience into an experience that is accessible, emotionally resonant, and clinically authoritative.

The design guides users intuitively from initial awareness through to action, whether that means scheduling a private consultation, exploring program options, or engaging with client stories. The balance between clinical authority and warmth was a defining goal throughout the project.

Key Features of the New Neuroanimation.com Website

The redesigned platform includes a range of features developed to serve NeuroAnimation's diverse audience:

Dedicated program sections that clearly communicate NeuroAnimation's therapy offerings, structured to highlight clinical outcomes and client eligibility. A client stories hub showcasing real recovery journeys, designed to build trust and relatability among individuals considering the program. Full integration of the Grow Your Brain Podcast, a production hosted by stroke survivor and program graduate Maddi Niebanck, now available directly through the site as well as on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The build is optimized for mobile performance, page speed, and organic search, designed to support visibility for people actively researching brain recovery solutions.

On the Strategy Behind the Build

"With NeuroAnimation, we had the opportunity to build a platform that matches the depth of what this therapy does, a site that gives hope of a credible, beautiful, and accessible home online." said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO, Digital Silk

About the Partnership

NeuroAnimation is the first therapy clinically proven to grow the brain by restoring movement, mental clarity, balance, and confidence.

This pioneering immersive technology has helped individuals recover from a myriad of conditions: stroke, traumatic brain injury, neurodegenerative conditions, cognitive decline, dyslexia, and more. Proactive brain health seekers also benefit from the programs.

The new digital platform is designed to ensure that individuals who may benefit from the program can find it, understand it, and take the next step with confidence.

Digital Silk continues to support healthcare and wellness organizations seeking to build digital platforms that reflect the quality and integrity of their work.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Miami Web Design Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.

Media Contact



Jessica Erasmus

Marketing Director & PR Manager

Tel: (800) 206-9413

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Digital Silk