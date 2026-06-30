Lead Submissions Surge 135% After Conversion-Focused Website Redesign for Insurtech Platform

MIAMI, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A fast-growing insurtech company serving insurance brokers, carriers and service providers across North America had built strong organic search rankings, yet its website was not converting that visibility into business. Dense, product-first navigation surfaced more than 20 solutions before visitors found a clear starting point, while a generic demo request form sat at the bottom of the homepage with no dedicated landing page or follow-up sequence. Legacy technical debt, including heavy reliance on non-crawlable embedded PDFs, further limited the site's presence in emerging AI search engines.

To close these gaps, Zywave partnered with Digital Silk, a Miami-based digital marketing and web design agency, on a phased website redesign focused on conversion rate optimization, audience-driven navigation and search visibility. The engagement combined strategic UX/UI design, web development and SEO across the homepage, audience hub pages, product pages and resource sections, with the homepage launching first to meet a hard early-January deadline tied to a major company event.

A Product Catalog That Wasn't Built to Convert

Before the redesign, Zywave's website ranked well for branded and industry-specific search terms, but most visitors left without taking action. Top pages carried high bounce rates and limited engagement, with few role-specific calls to action guiding visitors toward a next step.

The underlying issue was structural. Audience hubs for brokers, insurers and service providers were organized around internal product categories rather than user goals, creating friction that caused visitors to drop off before exploring relevant solutions. The demo path compounded the problem, ending in a passive thank-you page with no supporting content or follow-up step.

A Phased, Conversion-First Approach

Digital Silk began with a strategy review of analytics and heatmap data to define target personas and prioritize the highest-impact pages. The team then carried out an iterative redesign in phases, starting with the homepage to help protect existing search equity while introducing a clearer, audience-aware value proposition and an in-hero lead capture form.

Subsequent phases rebuilt the audience hub pages around user goals rather than product logic, standardized product page layouts with role-relevant calls to action, and converted resource pages from non-crawlable PDFs into structured, indexable content. Conversion rate optimization principles, including reduced cognitive load and intent-matched messaging, guided each phase of the rollout.

Performance Since Launch

Within roughly five months of the phased launch, the redesigned site reported the following changes, measured relative to pre-launch baselines:

Average monthly lead form submissions increased by approximately +135%. The number of converting users per month increased by more than +115%. Homepage click engagement increased by approximately +60% from the pre-redesign baseline. Homepage bounce rate fell to roughly 21%, near half the site-wide average. Bounce rates on organic search, email and paid search traffic now sit roughly 20-25% below the blended site average.

"The redesign was built to convert the visibility Zywave had already earned, rather than add more traffic on top of an experience that was not designed to capture it," said a Digital Silk strategy lead involved in the engagement. "Aligning navigation and page content to what each audience was actually looking for was the structural piece that needed to change."

The engagement also established a structured conversion rate optimization program for Zywave, including form-fill and click tracking and A/B testing, where no formal measurement program existed previously. An initial hero-copy test ran across roughly 12,000 visits and converted at about 4.5%, and returning visitors now account for a slight majority of site traffic. As the same approach extends to the remaining product and resource pages, the redesigned site is designed to continue converting Zywave's existing visibility into qualified pipeline. Organizations looking to align website experience with demand generation goals can request a quote to discuss a similar approach.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Miami Web Development Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.

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SOURCE Digital Silk