Search Local, Reach the Right Office: How One Care Network Solved Its Visibility Gap with Digital Silk

MIAMI, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A senior care provider known for compassionate, dependable in-home services across Tallahassee, Gainesville, Jacksonville and Tampa was running on a website that was 12 to 15 years old and difficult to update internally. The aging platform made it hard for families to find care quickly, limited organic visibility across the company's Florida markets, and routed inquiries inconsistently between local offices. Caregiver applications were also difficult to complete on mobile, and the internal team had little ability to manage content without relying on an outside vendor.

To address these gaps, Hopewell In-Home Senior Care partnered with Digital Silk on a redesign and rebuild of its website on WordPress, hopewell?

Easier internal content management. The new site launched on May 1, 2026, preserving Hopewell's existing logo while modernizing the visual system, navigation and core conversion paths.

An Aging Site Behind a Growing, Multi-Market Provider

Hopewell had built a strong reputation for compassionate senior care, but its website no longer reflected that credibility or supported the company's growth across multiple Florida markets. Misrouted inquiries were a recurring operational issue, since the previous site had no reliable way to connect a family's request to the correct local office by geography or service area.

The legacy platform also limited the internal team's ability to keep content current. Updating staff information, services, blog posts, images and location details required outside vendor support, slowing down routine changes and making it harder to keep the site aligned with the business as it expanded.

A WordPress Platform Built Around Local Search and Routing

Digital Silk's redesign simplified core conversion pathways around phone calls and free in-home consultations, with stronger call-to-action placement, clearer navigation and dedicated service pages. Local SEO architecture was structured around both service-based and location-based search intent, supported by office-level location pages and an interactive map for accurate inquiry routing.

The build also added location-based form routing to connect families with the correct local office by geography, county and service area, a dedicated veteran care pathway with messaging on VA-covered in-home care, and mobile-optimized caregiver application flows. Scalable page templates and an easy-to-manage CMS now give Hopewell's internal team direct control over content, with performance and WCAG AA-oriented accessibility built into the foundation.

Early Results Since Launch

Comparing the period from May 1 to May 26, 2026 against the prior period, roughly the first 26 days following launch showed early engagement momentum:

Engagement rate increased by +12.06%. Engaged sessions per active user increased by +11.81%. A scalable local SEO foundation was established across all Florida markets served. A dedicated veteran care pathway and location-based inquiry routing were deployed to reduce misrouted submissions. The internal team gained full CMS control over staff information, services, blog content, images and location details.

"Hopewell is a strong example of how a website redesign can become a real operational tool, not just a visual upgrade," said Ana Margarida Meira, Vice President at Digital Silk. "By building the site around local search, clear conversion paths and smart inquiry routing, the team helped connect families with the right local office faster while giving Hopewell's staff full control over their content for the first time in years."

The new platform was also built to scale, with templates and architecture designed to support future SEO, PPC, content marketing, caregiver recruitment and additional locations without a future rebuild. Multi-location, service-based businesses facing similar local visibility and routing challenges can request a quote to discuss a similar approach.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Miami Web Development Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.

Media Contact

Jessica Erasmus

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Tel: (800) 206-9413

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Digital Silk