A Brand New Bathhouse is Open in Renton!

RENTON, Wash., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At Soak & Sage, a new spa concept is in place. At this brand-new facility, located at 1135 Lake Washington BLVD N, Suite 60, in Renton Washington which operates as Social Wellness Experience, you can partake in multiple saunas, a steam room, soaking pools, snow and sage experiences. They also offer med spa services, injectables and weight loss medications.

Soak & Sage's Hot Pool. The hot pool stays a comfortable 104 degrees, while their cold plunge is a chilly 40 degrees. Their Saunas range from 195 degrees to 230 degrees, and their steam room is a comfortable 120 degrees.

The spa believes in bringing elements of contrast therapy (hot and cold) from around the world to the Seattle Region. Their social experience fosters community and will help locals relax in a friendly community-based environment. They promote functionality and selfcare.

"People in the area are tired of only having bars and restaurants as an option for a social night out or afternoon with friends. We created a place that people can gather in the spirit of wellness, have an amazing time with their friends, and leave feeling refreshed and energized. Our offerings are unique, and our space is one of a kind. Throughout the process we incorporated details from our favorite spas and bathhouse from around the world. Our proximity to Lake Washington, right next door to Gene Coulon Park, is such a blessing as it allows us to conveniently serve so many people in the area," says Leslie Goeres, founder of Soak & Sage.

Soak & Sage includes over 4,000 square feet of space featuring custom-built elements. The facility is a one-stop-shop for all aspects of personal wellness, offering a large hot soaking pool, a cold plunge, the largest aromatherapy steam room in the city, a custom herbal cedar hot sauna, and a stunning Temazcal (Sweat Lodge). Other offerings include Venik, breathwork, and cacao ceremonies. The space also boasts a Dyson blow dry bar, four treatments rooms offering massage, facials, cupping, and a slew of treatments from around the world. Through the Med spa Soak & Sage also offers Botox, fillers, and weight loss medications.

In addition to daily passes for the public and monthly memberships, each month Soak & Sage offers planned social events such as date nights, tea parties, singles meet and greets, polar plunges, and athlete appreciation nights. They are even open late in the evenings.

Soak & Sage is located in the retail space beneath the Bristol at Southport, a luxury apartment complex, which is managed by Greystar. The space underwent an extensive tenant improvement renovation, constructed by Northwest Builders and Renovation, a local construction company.

