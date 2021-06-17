A Brand New Innovation in Food, Supplant™ Sugars from Fiber, Debuts in the United States

LONDON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovative new food category is being introduced by The Supplant Company: sugars from fiber. Supplant™ sugars from fiber is a new blend of sugars found naturally in plant fiber. With Supplant™ sugars from fiber, baked goods and other treats maintain the same texture and taste as those prepared with cane sugar. The Supplant Company is now launching its groundbreaking new ingredient with unique desserts developed by celebrated Chef Thomas Keller.

Supplant™ sugars from fiber is not an alternative sweetener; it is a blend of real sugars found naturally in plant fiber. Plant fiber is in fact the most abundant source of sugars in the natural world. Supplant™ sugars from fiber caramelizes, as well as bakes and cooks like traditional sugar. However, because it is made from fiber, Supplant™ retains certain beneficial fiber-based qualities: it is lower in calories1, has a lower glycemic response2, and is prebiotic.

Supplant™ sugars from fiber is made using a patented method that upcycles agricultural side streams, such as straw, stalks and cobs of corn, wheat and rice; The Supplant Company uses these fiber-rich structural parts of agricultural crops that don't typically make their way into the food system and may otherwise have been discarded.

Currently working with commercial partners ranging from restaurants and chefs to consumer brands, The Supplant Company is now launching and expanding in the U.S. market, with Supplant™ sugars from fiber approved through the self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) process.

Supplant™ sugars from fiber will debut the weekend of June 18th in partnership with Chef Thomas Keller in ice cream offered at his California and New York restaurants, The French Laundry and Per Se, as well as in packaged shortbread cookies available for purchase at Bouchon Bakery in Yountville, CA.

From Friday, June 18th through Father's Day weekend from 11:30am – 3:30pm, Chef Thomas Keller will debut an ice cream cart footsteps from the Yountville bakery in the Edward James Courtyard, where passersby can receive complimentary samples of vanilla ice cream topped K+M chocolate sprinkles made with Supplant™ sugars from fiber. All ice cream and cookie recipes prepared by Chef Thomas Keller and his culinary team for this special offering contain no refined cane sugar; the only sources of sugars are from Supplant™ sugars from fiber and unrefined sugar sources.

"Nutrition is always at the forefront of what we do; being able to add nutritional impact to our foods, and therefore to our bodies. Supplant™ sugars from fiber is yet another prime example that prioritizes this, as well as emphasizes sustainability, innovation and health," shares Chef Thomas Keller.

The Supplant Company was founded by Dr. Tom Simmons, who holds a PhD in Plant Science. Prior to starting the business, Dr. Simmons was a postdoctoral research scientist and Fellow in the Biochemistry Department of the University of Cambridge, where he specialized in research into plant sugars and fibers. He quickly realized developments in alternative sugar had immense potential for global impact if brought to market. "At The Supplant Company, we're committed to building a food system that is good for people and for the planet. We're thrilled to launch Supplant™ sugars from fiber with Chef Thomas Keller, whose caliber as one of the world's greatest chefs is a huge asset for us as we roll out this innovative product across the food system," he states.

About Supplant™ sugars from fiber:

The Supplant Company is defining a new category of food ingredient: sugars from fiber. Supplant™ sugars from fiber is a brand new blend of sugars found naturally in plant fiber. With Supplant™ sugars from fiber, your favorite treats can look, feel and taste like they're supposed to. But because it's made from fiber, Supplant™ sugars from fiber is lower in calories1, has a lower glycemic response2, and is prebiotic. It's made by upcycling agricultural side streams. For example, in wheat and rice, it's made from the straw, not the grain. In corn (maize), it's made from the cob, not the kernel. These fiber-rich parts of crops are hugely abundant and don't typically make their way into the food system. The Supplant Company was founded by Dr. Tom Simmons, whose innovation in discovering how to restore the sugars within fiber by breaking them apart in a specific order and in specific ways – making the benefits of sugar from fiber available and accessible. For more information on Supplant™ sugars from fiber, visit https://www.supplant.com/ .

About Chef Thomas Keller:

Thomas Keller's name is synonymous with quality and high standards. The chef and proprietor has established a collection of restaurants that sets a new paradigm within the hospitality profession, including The French Laundry, in Napa Valley, and Per Se, in New York, among others. He is first and only American-born chef to hold multiple three-star ratings from the prestigious Michelin Guide, as well as the first American male chef to be designated a Chevalier of The French Legion of Honor, the highest decoration in France. Chef Keller has earned countless accolades, including The Culinary Institute of America's "Chef of the Year" Award and the James Beard Foundation's "Outstanding Chef" and "Outstanding Restaurateur" Awards. Chef Keller led a team from the U.S. to its first-ever gold medal in the Bocuse d'Or, a prestigious biannual competition that is regarded as the Olympics of the culinary world. With more than 1.5 million copies in circulation, he is the author of six cookbooks, including the recently released The French Laundry, Per Se.

1 In comparison to traditional sugar (sucrose).

2 Relative to glucose.

