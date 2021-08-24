A Brand New Stargazing Guide to Explore the Sky in Real Time for iOS and Android

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dive into the world of astronomy with Sky Tonight™, a new stargazing app from Vito Technology, the creators of Star Walk! Based on more than a decade of experience and thousands of reviews of stargazers from all over the world, Sky Tonight™ is designed to meet all the needs and wants of astronomy enthusiasts. Accessible for newcomers and fascinating for experienced observers, Sky Tonight™ combines the essential astronomical tools and unique functionality, which make it the most convenient way to explore the sky.

Main features of Sky Tonight™:

Sky Tonight™ - Star Gazer Guide Sky Tonight™ is available worldwide on the App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei AppGallery.

Real-time sky map. Simply point your device at the sky to see the names of stars, constellations, or any other celestial objects.

Augmented reality mode. Enjoy illustrations of constellations, bright stars, planets and other objects towering over your current location.

Bottom navigation bar. Get most from the app and quickly open the desired section or make the required action just with one hand.

Flexible search. Quickly find any heavenly body you're interested in and easily navigate across different types of objects and events.

Interactive object trajectories in relation to the observer. Drag a star or a planet along its trajectory to learn at what time it will get to a particular position in the sky and plan your astronomical observations.

Astronomy calendar with the list of objects and upcoming events, weather forecast and stargazing index to help you decide if your chosen date is suitable for observation.

Fully customizable event reminders for any time and date. Never miss spectacular astronomical events you'd like to witness.

Extensive astronomical information about celestial objects. Tap on the object's name to learn interesting facts about it.

Sky Tonight™ is an exquisite and powerful astronomical tool to help you experience the majesty of the night sky and celestial objects. Exploring the universe has never been so easy — just point your device at the sky and enjoy!

From August 19, Sky Tonight™ is available worldwide, in 12 languages, on the App Store , Google Play Store , and Huawei AppGallery .

