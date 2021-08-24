A Brand New Stargazing Guide to Explore the Sky in Real Time for iOS and Android
ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dive into the world of astronomy with Sky Tonight™, a new stargazing app from Vito Technology, the creators of Star Walk! Based on more than a decade of experience and thousands of reviews of stargazers from all over the world, Sky Tonight™ is designed to meet all the needs and wants of astronomy enthusiasts. Accessible for newcomers and fascinating for experienced observers, Sky Tonight™ combines the essential astronomical tools and unique functionality, which make it the most convenient way to explore the sky.
Main features of Sky Tonight™:
- Real-time sky map. Simply point your device at the sky to see the names of stars, constellations, or any other celestial objects.
- Augmented reality mode. Enjoy illustrations of constellations, bright stars, planets and other objects towering over your current location.
- Bottom navigation bar. Get most from the app and quickly open the desired section or make the required action just with one hand.
- Flexible search. Quickly find any heavenly body you're interested in and easily navigate across different types of objects and events.
- Interactive object trajectories in relation to the observer. Drag a star or a planet along its trajectory to learn at what time it will get to a particular position in the sky and plan your astronomical observations.
- Astronomy calendar with the list of objects and upcoming events, weather forecast and stargazing index to help you decide if your chosen date is suitable for observation.
- Fully customizable event reminders for any time and date. Never miss spectacular astronomical events you'd like to witness.
- Extensive astronomical information about celestial objects. Tap on the object's name to learn interesting facts about it.
Sky Tonight™ is an exquisite and powerful astronomical tool to help you experience the majesty of the night sky and celestial objects. Exploring the universe has never been so easy — just point your device at the sky and enjoy!
From August 19, Sky Tonight™ is available worldwide, in 12 languages, on the App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei AppGallery.
