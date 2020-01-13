A Brand New Wellness Experience for the North Shore: The Wells Cafe & Apothecary Open Now in Sea Cliff

SEA CLIFF, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maddy Mindich and Emily Berg, co-founders of The Wells Cafe & Apothecary, have opened the doors to their unique plant-based organic cafe in the heart of downtown Sea Cliff.

Featuring vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options, and no refined sugar on-premises, the café offers healthy foods with an emphasis on nutrition, including savory grain bowls, exotic soups, handmade pastries and brunch specialties such as herby pancakes, ricotta and caramelized onion tarts with hot honey, almond flour waffles with fresh fruit, and shakshuka.

A beautiful display from the Pre-Opening Party on November 30th with snack boards featuring farm fresh fruits and vegetables, pastries, and seasonal toasts adorned with butternut squash, ricotta and hot honey, plus tons of other goodies

The extensive beverage list includes botanically inspired favorites such as the Ashwagandha Mocha, and an Espresso with oat milk, cardamom, vanilla, citrus, and reduced blueberry. Also on the menu are specialty elixirs and "mylks," artisan coffees, hand-blended teas, wine, and beer exclusively from a partnership with local beer maker Garvies Point Brewery.

The current menu offering is seasonal and changes each week. Local, farm-fresh ingredients are showcased in an inspiring and uplifting experience that leaves guests feeling as if they've got "the wells." Upon exiting, a local resident said, "You always leave there feeling better than when you came in."

The Wells Cafe & Apothecary also offers a brand new experience on Long Island, providing an eclectic, consciously designed space where people can buy medicinal plants and herbs in bulk, as well as attend weekly events, workshops, classes, community dinners, and more.

"There's a need on Long Island for people to have food spaces where they can come and dwell and stay for a while and eat something really tasty that fills them up and makes them feel good," head chef Lisa Geismar said. "We're trying to create a space where people feel like they're a part of a community."

During a limited-time promotion, people are invited to claim a free small coffee or tea by visiting thewellscafe.com.

Hours

Monday - 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Tuesday - 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Wednesday - Closed

Thursday - 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Friday - 7:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Saturday - 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Sunday - 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Located at 304 Sea Cliff Ave., more information about The Wells Cafe & Apothecary, the founders and their stories can be found in this article by The Long Island Herald Newspapers.

Questions, comments, and inquiries can be sent to hello@thewellscafe.com.

Follow The Wells Cafe & Apothecary on Instagram and Facebook via @thewellscafe for menu updates, upcoming events, and exclusive discounts.

