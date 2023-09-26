A Breakthrough in Interferon-based Therapies for Multiple Sclerosis

Heligenics, Inc

26 Sep, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heligenics, Inc., a pioneering biotechnology company applying functional genomics to drug discovery, announced today that it has reshaped the landscape of interferon beta drugs (IFN) which are widely-prescribed for Multiple Sclerosis.

The Heligenics GigaAssay drug development platform rapidly assesses all genetic variants in a target gene, and tests the functional impact of each mutation, en masse, in live human cells. Using this comprehensive system, Heligenics analyzed ~5,000 genetic changes in the IFN gene and identified 70 promising biobetter sequence leads and an astonishing 1,300 biosimilar sequence leads. This cutting-edge innovation marks a pivotal moment in the field of biopharmaceuticals, in which High Content Screening, historically used for small molecules, can now be applied to Biologics drugs such as Insulin and Interferons.

The Heligenics GigaAssay technology enables engineering of improved Biologic drug versions, "biobetters," with significantly improved effectiveness. Biobetters are set to deliver superior therapeutic outcomes, setting new standards in patient care. Similarly, related versions of existing drugs, "biosimilars," can reduce the cost of a large number of medications.

The Heligenics CEO, Dr. Martin Schiller, PhD said, "With the identification of over 70 biobetter and 1,300 biosimilar sequences, Heligenics is poised to transform drug development IFN, and other, biologic drugs. These Interferon Beta variants hold immense promise in improving the first-line therapy for Multiple Sclerosis."

Dr. Jerome Rotter, MD, Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics and Human Genetics at UCLA and Heligenics Board member said, "Until now, no one has delivered a technology to functionally assess every possible mutation in a gene. This is the second biggest technology advance that I have seen in my entire career, only after next generation whole genome sequencing. I believe that Heligenics is poised to dramatically advance both the therapeutic and diagnostic landscapes. IFN beta is just the beginning."

Heligenics is seeking opportunities to partner with pharmaceutical companies to: 1) take the Interferon Beta Biobetters to market, and 2) collaborate on multiple new biological drug projects. For inquiries and partnership opportunities, please contact us via [email protected].

About Heligenics, Inc.:

Heligenics, Inc. is a biotechnology company specializing in functional genomics research and biopharmaceutical innovation. At Heligenics, we construct vast variant libraries and develop cell-based GigaAssays to understand the functional effects of all possible genetic variations on a target gene. All. Possible. Variants. This comprehensive analysis can create novel biobetters, improved biosimilars, and can be used to stratify patients for truly precision clinical trials. By providing comprehensive genomic solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech companies we intend to significantly alter the way biological drugs are developed and how clinical trials are conducted.

