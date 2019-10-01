A Brewtiful Pairing for National Sausage Month

To understand the magnificent marriage of the sausage-beer flavor experience, this year's attendees will learn firsthand about optimizing flavors with beer and sausage pairings. NHDSC has teamed up with the Beer Institute and food expert Peter LaFrance, author of Cooking and Eating with Beer , to create a Beer and Sausage guide , highlighting the most delicious combinations for every taste preference.

"We relish the opportunity to share these incredible pairings," said NHDSC President Eric Mittenthal. "After all, nothing goes better together than beer and sausages. But don't worry, I won't even try to make a joke about it…sausage puns are the wurst."

For many Americans, sausages are an important part of their culture, and the stars of tailgating and grilling traditions. While some may consider sausages a dietary splurge, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans affirm that they can be part of a healthy, balanced diet. It's time to give wieners a frank nutrition assessment. For most beef varieties -- Italian sausage, Bratwurst, Polish or other traditional dinner sausage -- the nutrition is similar ounce for ounce. An average sausage contains 305 calories and offers 12 grams of protein. Because they are larger, sausages will contain more calories than a standard hot dog, but they also offer higher levels of protein and helpful nutrients such as phosphorus, selenium, zinc and VitaminB 12 i.

Check out the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council's Sausage Basics at https://www.hot-dog.org/sausage to find the Beer and Sausage Guide, sausage glossary, and cooking tips.

