A Brighter Tomorrow Receives Platinum Viddy Award

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WILL Interactive has been honored at the 27th Annual Viddy Awards. WILL's groundbreaking Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging product, A Brighter Tomorrow, has won a Platinum Viddy for Video Series. Platinum awards are earned by companies whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

A Brighter Tomorrow was selected from nearly 2,500 entries from across the U.S. and around the world. "It is truly exciting to see innovation recognized on this crucial topic. We believe our science-based approach will help lead to better workplaces for us all," said Sharon Sloane, CEO of WILL Interactive.

A Brighter Tomorrow is a comprehensive learning experience in DE&I that meets employees where they are in an accessible, friendly, and private environment. With a diverse cast and engaging reality-based storytelling, A Brighter Tomorrow guides learners through DE&I concepts in fun and easy to digest short modules. Using WILL Interactive's proprietary Choose Your Own JourneyTM learning methodology, users make choices as different characters to experience the professional and personal impacts of DE&I concepts from a variety of perspectives.

About the Viddy Awards:

Viddy Awards is an international competition honoring video excellence in a digital world. Viddy traces its roots to 1994 when it was known as the Videographer Awards. Viddy Awards' categories are the products of the industry's evolving tools, including long and short form videos, broadcast and non-broadcast television programs, commercials, social media videos, podcasts, remote learning, animation, and virtual and augmented reality.

About WILL Interactive:

WILL Interactive is the sole provider of Choose Your Own Journey™ immersive and experiential training. Committed to learning initiatives that address issues important not only to organizations, but all of society, WILL training products cover sexual harassment, unconscious bias, effective policing, and many more issues of national concern. Proven in 9 independent studies to positively improve behaviors, WILL's programs are used by many of the most respected names in America including Yale-New Haven Health System, AIG, and the Department of Defense.

WILL delivers off-the-shelf solutions to organizations of all sizes and partners with market leaders to create new, groundbreaking training tools that employees love to use. For more information, please visit willinteractive.com or contact 301.983.6006

