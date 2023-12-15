A Brilliant Gathering: Guangzhou Witnesses Shinning Moments of Cities

News provided by

Guangzhou Foreign Affairs Office

15 Dec, 2023, 05:52 ET

The 2023 Global Mayors' Forum Ends Successfully

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Global Mayors' Forum held in Guangzhou attended by over 800 guests came to a successful conclusion on December 9 by Guangzhou Foreign Affairs Office. Over the past few days, mayors from around the world gathered in the City of Flowers for a grand event on urban governance under the theme of "High-quality Growth with Urban Innovation and City-to-City Cooperation".

This remarkable assembly of mayors provided insight into common challenges faced by global cities regarding urban growth.

This grand gathering also unveiled the key to innovative governance implemented by various cities.

Initiator: Creating a hub of inspiring ideas for governance innovation

Guangzhou played the role of an initiator in the series forum activities which were widely responded by many cities around the world.

More than 800 guests representing 65 cities of 37 countries and 9 international organizations, including 23 incumbent governors or mayors, attended the Forum. A total of 274 initiatives from 193 cities and regions of 54 countries were submitted for the 6th Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation ("Guangzhou Award"), with the number of participating cities and initiatives both surpassing those of previous cycles.

During the three-day event, Yuexiu International Congress Center seemed to turn into a "hub of inspiring ideas" for urban governance.

Many mayors came to Guangzhou with the mission of communication and learning. In addition to sharing their "highlight projects", they also wished to learn from other city managers, including those of Guangzhou, and bring back inspiring solutions that can make their cities better.

In the city of Iztapalapa, Mexico, Utopia is not simply a utopia, but an initiative within reach. Through decentralizing administration and cross-sector collaboration, the UTOPÍAS initiative transforms a dilapidated public space of 540,000 square meters into a beautiful and diversified community with cozy dwelling environment for the poor. In the old city of Halandri, Greece, the Cultural H.ID.RA.N.T. initiative re-introduces and utilizes the subterranean Roman-times infrastructure, which not only revitalizes the cultural heritage but also promotes environmental protection and circular economy, eventually winning the 6th Guangzhou Award for Halandri.

Here at the Forum, "bringism" was much encouraged. Any inspiring experience or practice could be "a takeaway" for participants to bring back and, after combining with their own situations, contribute to better governance solutions for their cities and better life for their citizens.

SOURCE Guangzhou Foreign Affairs Office

Also from this source

Global Mayors Gather in Guangzhou to Discuss Urban Innovation and Development Strategies

Winter comes late in Guangzhou, where lush trees and blooming flowers still grace the gardens. It is in this beautiful City of Flowers the Global...

Félicitations ! Xianning, en Chine, reçoit le titre de « Ville de votre choix » et cinq villes remportent le 6e Prix international de Guangzhou pour l'innovation urbaine

Dans la nuit du 7 décembre 2023, la cérémonie de remise du 6e Prix international de Guangzhou pour l'innovation urbaine (Prix de Guangzhou) s'est...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Art

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.