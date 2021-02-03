A Bundle of Joy at Diamond Chiropractic

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiropractic care is common for people looking to improve their overall health and quality of life.

Commonly used following auto accidents and work or sports-related injuries of the head, neck and spine, it's similarly used as a preventative therapy to reduce or avoid the need for more invasive treatments, including prescription medicine and surgery.

As a holistic practice, chiropractic care is also a safe option to help manage prenatal and pregnancy conditions that are uncomfortable and painful for expecting mothers.

"Labor and delivery are stressful on the mother's body, but did you know that the same stress affects the infant as well?" asked Bob Nilles of Diamond Chiropractic & Acupuncture.

Diamond Chiropractic provides mothers-to-be access to a comprehensive healthcare team that makes their well-being, as well as that of their unborn children, a priority.

The professional and compassionate team at Diamond Chiropractic can ensure the health of expecting mothers using a series of gentle adjustments and manipulation on the back, preparing it ahead of labor and delivery.

Prenatal chiropractic care can benefit women at any stage during pregnancy, when ligaments begin to soften, creating tissue and ligament issues.

Implementing chiropractic care into an expecting mother's wellness routine can relieve the pain caused by swelling in your body and treat injuries that may occur during this period.

Chiropractic care in pregnancy gives expecting mothers the ability to relax and find relief from nausea and indigestion, headaches and migraines, sciatica, back and joint pain, fatigue and even depression.

When a woman is pregnant, she needs more blood and oxygen supply for her baby, placing added stress on the mother's system.

In addition, the body is going to be carrying a significant amount of extra weight, which can place a lot of stress on the body's musculoskeletal system.

Up to 70 percent of pregnant women experience lower back pain at some point during their pregnancy, according to the American Pregnancy Association, with back pain typically peaking during the third trimester when the baby is heaviest.

It's common during this time that the lower back is strained as the muscles attempt to support the abdomen, and the pelvis will feel sore as it expands to accommodate a larger uterus.

Since the body is performing at a higher capacity than normal, it suffers from stress and fatigue while sharing energy with the baby.

"I want only the best for your baby because I remember what it feels like," said Nilles, the father of two adult daughters. "I want to share what I have learned and how chiropractic care is effective for your new bundle(s) of joy."

Expecting mothers don't have to experience pain and discomfort during the prenatal and pregnancy process. For a free consultation call Omaha-based Diamond Chiropractic & Acupuncture at (402) 505-4414.

