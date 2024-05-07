A Burger with Environmental Benefits: Mush Foods LCA Affirms 50CUT Can Reduce Impact by 50%

A 50CUT Burger Has a 50% Lower GHG Footprint than Conventional Beef Burger

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new life cycle assessment (LCA) from Boundless Impact Research & Analytics (Boundless), 50CUT, Mush Foods' innovative mushroom and mushroom root blend for chefs, produces nearly nil greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) (<.02kg CO2e per 113g patty). The food innovator's 2024 Climate Impact Report demonstrates the significant impact the mushroom and mushroom root blend can have when used in meat dishes. Aptly named, chefs use 50CUT in place of approximately 50% of the meat by weight in a recipe, which translates to 1:1 reduction in CO2e emissions per burger.

These striking environmental benefits are the result of Mush Foods' innovative production model. Mush Foods leverages advanced proprietary indoor farming techniques that upcycle local agricultural waste to rapidly cultivate premium nutrient-rich mushroom and mushroom roots (mycelium) which require very little light and water to grow. While beef accounts for 41% of the livestock industry's emissions*, given the low GHG impact of 50CUT, foodservice operators can achieve significant overall reductions when including 50CUT in their meat dishes.

"We know that despite growing environmental concerns about meat, globally we are seeing notable increases in consumption. 50CUT is a remarkably efficient culinary response to this tension between aspiration and preference," said Michele Demers, CEO of Boundless Impact Research & Analytics. "Mush Foods' cultivation method efficiently produces a high-quality protein source that, when combined with beef, creates a burger virtually identical to a full-meat patty in taste, but significantly better environmentally."

"While many consumers are willing to try vegetarian or vegan alternatives, very few strictly adhere to these lifestyles, despite the best of intentions. 50CUT can empower change without sacrifice," said Shalom Daniel, co-founder and CEO of Mush Foods. "This LCA report makes clear that cutting meat consumption in half with 50CUT can have a true, meaningful impact. Our goal is to create a food that can enable the broadest consumer base to have a positive environmental impact seamlessly. Our product name is a collective call to action."

Cultivation and production of 50CUT aligns with key United Nations Sustainability Goals (SDGs) – the need for resilient and responsible production, resource use efficiency, decarbonization and land preservation. The Mush Foods Sustainable Meat Solutions Climate Impact Report, March 2024 was conducted by Boundless following ISO-guided methodology with assisted reference to EPA methodology and underwent third party review by John Holliday. Boundless is an industry research and environmental impact analytics firm that provides objective and actionable information to move investment dollars more quickly toward clean technologies and companies driving positive environmental change.

Boundless is an industry research and environmental impact analytics firm that provides objective and actionable information to move investment dollars more quickly toward clean technologies and companies driving positive environmental change. We employ a science-based, data-driven approach, grounded in the proven methodology of Life Cycle Assessment (LCA). The scores and metrics derived are trustworthy and reliable because they are unbiased and validated by external industry and/or scientific experts.

Food industry veteran Shalom Daniel, Dr. Idan Pereman (Agriculture) and Dr. Dan Levanon (Biology) started Mush Foods, a culinary innovator and creator of 50CUT, a unique line of premium mushroom root and mushroom blends for use in ground meat dishes (beef, pork and poultry). When added to ground meat, 50CUT provides all the beneficial attributes of mushrooms, like umami flavor and positive nutrition, while significantly reducing the environmental impact of the dish.

Based in New York, Mush Foods works with local farmers to grow mushroom roots and mushrooms above ground through a proprietary and sustainable cultivation technique that maximizes access to this nutrient-rich and delicious culinary treasure that usually remains buried underground. Chefs and diners can count on 50CUT's clean label – no seasonings, no binding agents, no additives, or preservatives.

