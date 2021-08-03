A Cake Mix For The Whole Family

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Few food brands on the market have the universal appeal of 180 Cakes. The Australian-based food company specializes in making cake mixes for those managing diabetes or celiac disease as well as those following the keto diet. The brand stands out due to its commitment to go beyond dietary requirements by seriously investing in the taste and experience of each dessert that it offers.

There is no end to the procession of dietary food options available. Grocery markets and e-commerce stores are always dealing with an endless churn of brands and dietary labels. Often, one of the issues behind this rapid turnover is the highly segmented audience that a brand is able to attract.

A gluten-free food may be an option for someone who is dealing with celiac disease, and a lack of sugar might make a dessert diabetes-approved. But at the end of the day, the food also needs to be edible — and in the case of a dessert, desirable.

Many alternative baking options include long ingredient lists populated by items that often can't even be pronounced. And even with all of the added fillers, they tend to remain sub-par compared to the scrumptious, sugar- and gluten-filled traditional options that they replace.

This is where 180 Cakes is shaking things up. The Australian dessert company was founded with two goals in mind. Company founder and professional chef Kara Payne describes the first of these objectives as the desire to create recipes that "only contain real ingredients which are clean, natural, and won't spike your blood sugar levels." The culinary entrepreneur follows this up with the equally important desire to make food options that "taste so delicious that everyone will enjoy it."

Each of Payne's personally created recipes reflects this vision. On the one hand, she uses a minimal amount of carefully sourced, high-quality ingredients. For instance, her enormously popular Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix consists of a four total ingredients:

Xylitol;

Almond meal;

Cocoa powder;

Baking powder.

Payne also explains that she spends time researching the best place to source each individual ingredient, from Australian almond meal to American-made xylitol.

While the ingredient list may be minimal, though, the founder spared no expense in perfecting the quality of each item. In the case of the Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix alone, she spent 7 long months testing recipe after recipe before she settled on the perfect combination.

And the brownie mix is just the tip of the iceberg. 180 Cakes has an extensive catalog of expertly crafted brownie, cookie, cupcake, cake, and frosting options. The brand even has a treasured rarity in the alternative baking world: a gluten-free donut recipe (that the owner proudly boasts is not just a fry cake masquerading as a donut.)

Payne's enterprise is a rapidly growing name in the global alternative baking world. The brand has been and continues to create recipes that can cater to gluten-free, sugar-free, grain-free, low-carb, and even non-dairy requirements. Regardless of the circumstances, 180 Cakes has consistently come through on its promise to offer a delectable, easy-bake option for any crowd and any occasion.

About 180 Cakes: 180 Cakes was founded by Kara Payne and officially launched in February of 2018. Payne is a professionally trained chef with extensive experience in the food and restaurant world. Her brand caters to a diverse crowd of individuals looking for alternative recipes to help them enjoyably manage diabetes, gluten sensitivities, the keto lifestyle, and more.

