A Call For Change Helpline Marks Success of BIPOC-led Approach to Intimate Partner Abuse

WARE, Mass., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Call For Change, an innovative national telephone helpline and jointly founded by Growing A New Heart and Behavioral Health Network, Inc., is marking the completion of its pilot stage as an alternative to police-centric responses to intimate partner abuse.

Since its launch on April 15, 2021, the BIPOC-led A Call For Change has received over 800 calls, far exceeding its own expectations. The helpline's unique approach, guided by a principles-focused evaluation, has garnered national attention for offering a transformative model that moves beyond punitive measures or collusion.

"A Call For Change remains at the forefront of the abolitionist and transformative justice movement," said Rebecca Wilson Bretz of the Chicago Torture Justice Center. "It's one of the most hopeful innovations we have for providing true accountability while fostering healing."

Key accomplishments over the past three years include:

More than 800 calls received, with 379 calls in 2023 alone, demonstrating increasing demand

Calls ranging from 30 minutes to 2 hours, with 15–20% being return callers

38% of 2023 callers were people using abusive behaviors, seeking change

49% were community members wanting to interrupt abuse without replicating it

Formal partnerships established to localize the model in California and Vermont

and Training provided to 20 states exploring implementation of the approach

Recognition from national organizations like Futures Without Violence

The BIPOC-led innovation embodies a shared leadership model across interlocking zones of responsibility without a hierarchical structure. Its advisory board and responder team reflect the diversity of communities served.

"BIPOC wisdom shapes and leads this innovation," said Anthia Elliott at Springfield, Mass-based Behavioral Health Network, Inc. "Our approach moves beyond pathologizing lenses to truly hold people in compassionate accountability."

A Call For Change is made possible through funding sources, including the State of Mass Division of Sexual and Domestic Violence Prevention and Services, which allows the national helpline to operate at just $76.84 per hour with a remote, lean staffing model.

The program operates under the umbrella of Growing A New Heart, a Western Massachusetts-based collective promoting social justice, community healing and conflict transformation.

"We're incredibly proud of how A Call For Change is changing the paradigm around intimate partner abuse," said JAC Patrissi, co-founder of A Call For Change. "This successful completion of our pilot stage confirms the viability of our model and marks a major milestone for us. We've been energized to continue expanding this life-changing work nationwide."

Growing a New Heart is a collective of like-minded professionals in the fields of social justice advocacy, sexual and domestic violence, addictions, art, communications, dispute resolution, community building and self healing. The organization facilitates relationships and communications in families, workplaces and communities through training, retreats, writing, storytelling, traditional indigenous healing practices, and the arts. You can learn more about Growing a New Heart by visiting growinganewheart.org .

