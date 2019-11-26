A Call to Action: Help Bridge the Broadband Policy Divide Around the Globe

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 14th Annual Internet Governance Forum (IGF) in Berlin begins this week, a Fairfield County creative agency is launching a new collaborative effort in the hopes of enabling an inclusive environment for innovation and investment in the digital landscape around the world.

broadbandpolicy.org, a new digital inclusion and policy advocacy website, is part of a year-long project bringing together tech, advertising, and digital inclusion thought leaders to support the mission, goals, and objectives of the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development.

Expanding meaningful connectivity in the world's most vulnerable countries, in particular, is an essential part of becoming economically viable and socially included.

The broadbandpolicy.org team, comprised of employees from Haddad & Partners, Orrick, and tech industry volunteers, is building momentum through collaborations. The group has pooled together its collective expertise and resources to develop artificial intelligence and natural language processing solutions for a new data visualization tool that is accessible to anyone, anywhere.

"We're so proud to be a part of such a special project. Plus, we've been lucky enough to work with Melissa Sassi, Lydia Carroon, Mike Tokic, Rene Kathawala and Marwen Moslah, who are all so incredibly passionate about what they do," said DJ Haddad, CEO of Haddad & Partners.

"broadbandpolicy.org is modeled after the belief that broad partnerships are the key to solving broad challenges. We're thankful for Haddad & Partners and Orrick's partnership in bringing this important project to life," Melissa Sassi, Global Head – IBM Hyper Protect Accelerator said. "We're also grateful to the Secretariat of the UN Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development and the Alliance for Affordable Internet for providing an incredibly rich data set to pull from and make this work possible."

About Haddad & Partners

Haddad & Partners is a global full-service, progressive, creative shop comprised of a veteran team of problem solvers, designers, animators, developers, copywriters, video producers and doers. Since 2006, they've worked tirelessly for their clients in generating innovative and measurable campaigns and collaborations.

CONTACT: Cindy Carrasquilla, (646) 645-9056, cindy@haddadandpartners.com

SOURCE Haddad and Partners, LLC

Related Links

https://www.haddadandpartners.com

