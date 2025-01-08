A Call to Men Announces "State of Masculinity 2025" Initiative

Cross-sector Campaign Aims to Promote Healthy Masculinity and Address Gender-Based Violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Call to Men, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting healthy manhood and preventing all forms of gender-based violence, is proud to announce the launch of the State of Masculinity 2025. This year-long initiative will convene leading organizations, researchers, thought leaders and community voices to chart a path to normalize healthy masculinity, address the urgent crisis of gender-based violence, and establish a bold vision for the next 25 years.

"The State of Masculinity 2025 is more than an initiative; it's a movement to normalize how society views and embraces healthy masculinity and manhood," says Tony Porter, CEO of A Call to Men. "We are committed to fostering a culture where men and boys are allies in creating a world free of gender-based violence."

Ted Bunch, Chief Development Officer of A Call to Men, emphasized the importance of collective action: "Engaging men and boys in this work is essential. By challenging harmful norms and promoting respect, compassion, and equity, we can create lasting change."

The campaign will culminate in the release of the State of Masculinity 2025 Report—a compilation of findings, research, and reflections from cross-sector partners used to inform a roadmap that will guide violence prevention and healthy masculinity efforts for the next 25 years.

A Transformative Vision

Through dynamic programming, research efforts, and strategic partnerships, The State of Masculinity 2025 aims to:

Normalize Healthy Masculinity: Celebrate diverse, respectful expressions of manhood while challenging harmful stereotypes.

Reduce Gender-Based Violence: Mobilize men and boys as allies in the prevention of violence through education and advocacy.

Develop Long-Term, Data-Driven Strategies: Create a comprehensive roadmap with actionable recommendations for the next 25 years.

Key Activations and Engagements

The State of Masculinity 2025 will include a series of events and collaborations to amplify impact:

Community Conversations: Monthly virtual discussions engaging diverse voices on topics of masculinity and gender equity.

National Conferences: Keynotes, panel discussions, and forums at multiple nationwide convenings.

Partnerships with Major Sports Leagues: Workshop to equip coaches with tools to model positive masculinity in sports.

Media Efforts: National campaigns featuring stories of transformation and the impact of A Call to Men's programs.

Short Film Production: A powerful 20-30 minute film exploring themes of healthy masculinity and gender equity.

15th Anniversary of Tony Porter's TED Talk: A milestone event reflecting on the evolution of masculinity.

Fundraising and Partnerships

A Call to Men seeks to raise $2,000,000+ to fund this ambitious initiative. The organization is actively pursuing partnerships.

The State of Masculinity 2025 Report

This initiative will culminate in the release of a landmark report featuring data-driven insights and actionable recommendations for fostering healthy masculinity. The report will serve as a resource for policymakers, educators, and community leaders, driving meaningful change for decades to come.

Join the Movement to Reimagine Masculinity:

A Call to Men invites individuals, organizations, and community leaders to join us in building a future where respect, equity, and love define masculinity—a future where our communities are free from gender-based violence.

