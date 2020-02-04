A Camera That Can Shoot 360-Degree Spherical Images In A Single Shot RICOH THETA SC2 For Business

Since its release in 2013 as the world's first 360° camera, "RICOH THETA" has been used in a multitude of environments and offers unlimited potential for image expression. Due to the rapid growth of the VR (virtual reality) market, the increasing number of social media services that are compatible with 360° images, and the growing demand for 360° images in the business market, 360° photography has become increasingly relevant.

The gray body color of the new RICOH THETA SC2 for Business is designed for this new business model. The SC2 for Business has a preset "Room" mode with HDR settings suitable for shooting indoors or inside a car, which is the default mode when turning on the camera. There is also a self-timer function which enables time-shift between shooting with the front and rear lens. These functions make this model fit for use in businesses such as real estate and automobile sales, where pictures are often taken indoors or inside cars.

The RICOH THETA SC2 for Business snaps photos at approximately 14 megapixels with smooth, immersive 360°spherical video at 30 fps (frames per second) in 4K (3840 × 1920 pixels). In addition, the OLED (Organic EL display) in the lower section of the body allows at-a-glance checking of a range of information such as setting modes and remaining battery power. It also features a new button that lets the users switch to self-timer mode, making the camera easier to operate in a standalone manner.

Ricoh will continue to expand its business in order to extend the use of 360° images and videos from leisure to business use.

