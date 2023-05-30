A Candle Lover Dream: Never Burning a Candle Ever Again with REIDEA Solem Candle Warmer Lamp!

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REIDEA, a renowned name in the electronic candle lighters industry, is proud to announce the launch of its new product - the REIDEA Solem Candle Warmer Lamp. This innovative product combines the warmth and ambiance of a candle with the convenience and safety of a lamp. The Candle Warmer Lamp features a dimmer, timer, and height adjuster, making it the perfect addition to any home.

REIDEA Solem Jar Candle Warmer Lamp
Safely Embrace the Glow: Enjoy Flameless Fragrance and Beautiful Ambiance with REIDEA Candle Warmer Lamps!
The REIDEA Solem is designed to create a warm and inviting atmosphere in any room. The lamp uses a soft halogen bulb to warm the wax of scented candles, releasing their fragrance without the need for an open flame. This feature makes it safe and convenient for use in homes with children or pets. The lamp is also eco-friendly, as it prolongs the life of candles, reducing waste and environmental impact.

The Candle Warmer Lamp comes with a dimmer that allows you to adjust the brightness of the lamp according to your preference. Whether you want to create a cozy, intimate atmosphere or a bright, well-lit space, the Candle Warmer Lamp has got you covered. The lamp also has a timer function, allowing you to set it to turn off after a certain amount of time. This feature is perfect for those who like to fall asleep with the soothing fragrance of a candle but do not want to leave the lamp on all night.

Another great feature of the Candle Warmer Lamp is its height adjuster. The light arm is adjustable to accommodate many sizes of containers. It even fit Yankee medium jars.

After the success of the S4 ARC electronic lighter on Amazon, The REIDEA Solem Candle warmer lamp also comes in a variety of colors and styles to match any home décor, and it is made of high-quality materials and is built to last, providing you with years of use and enjoyment.

" You might never have to burn a candle again!" said a spokesperson for REIDEA. "We believe that this innovative product will be a game-changer in the home fragrance industry, providing our customers with a safe, convenient, and beautiful way to enjoy the scents they love."

The Candle Warmer Lamp is available for purchase on the REIDEA website and Amazon. It comes with a one-year warranty, ensuring that you can enjoy the benefits of this innovative product with peace of mind.

