A Cannabis Store for the Higher Mind

NAPA, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of the largest public health scare to hit the nascent cannabis industry, HerbaBuena launches California's first 'conscious cannabis' online store. Offering a carefully curated selection of best-in-class products defined by rigorous Quality Standards - tracked back to source - HerbaBuena ensures absolute purity, full spectrum quality and balanced, feel-good effect, that consumers can trust.

In search of the "highest expression of cannabis", HerbaBuena supports Biodynamic and regenerative cultivation, craft production and full spectrum extraction, while weeding out industrialized cultivation, hydrocarbons, distillate, isolate and corn syrup. "Our quality standards mean we end up rejecting nearly 95% of the products available on the market today," says Alicia Rose, HerbaBuena Founder. "Our product selection is small by design, making product choices - in an otherwise often confusing sea of green - easier to navigate for all consumers."

Informed by a formidable career working with some of the world's most exceptional wineries and 100-point winemakers, Rose founded HerbaBuena in 2015 to set a new standard of purity, quality and sophistication for cannabis. As part of that commitment she introduced California's first Demeter Biodynamic cannabis, what many consider to be the gold standard for food, wine and now, cannabis.

"When the definition of quality is left to the venture capitalists and the historical remnants of a black market, we end up with unsustainable cultivation practices and chemically extracted, additive-laden products virtually devoid of the plant's most valuable therapeutic properties," says Rose.

Michael Straus, a colleague of Rose who helped launch Straus Family Creamery and spent 25 years working with organic food pioneers, sees HerbaBuena as an industry leader for the sustainable cannabis sector. "HerbaBuena is the only retailer establishing a standard for products we'd be comfortable putting in our own bodies every day."

HerbaBuena curates and crafts a selection of best-in-class products to address the most common ailments of modern life including anxiety, pain, sleep and sexual health. They look forward to reintroducing their entire line of award-winning products in the coming months, as they continue developing a large, immersive retail destination in Santa Rosa - like a world-class winery… but for weed.

SOURCE HerbaBuena

