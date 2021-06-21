A Car with a Mission: Racing to End Alzheimer's Seeks to Set New Fundraising Record for 2021

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When the #80 Racing to End Alzheimer's/BimmerWorld BMW crossed its final finish line for the 2020 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season, it did so covered in 154 names and hometowns of people affected by Alzheimer's. Those names translated to more than $400,000 funds raised to date, 100% which have gone to the care and cure for Alzheimer's disease. This year, Racing to End Alzheimer's founder, Phil Frengs, hopes to honor over 200 loved ones.

In 2017, Racing to End Alzheimer's began as a passion project for Frengs when his wife Mimi was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's. "I was devastated — and felt so alone. I started Racing to End Alzheimer's as a way to channel my emotions into something that might help others who were having similar experiences."

Frengs wanted the devastating disease to get more attention for medical advancement, research and care. Being part of the racing community, he understood the awareness value of sponsor logos on cars. So, Frengs decided to swap logos for the names/hometowns of people who were impacted by Alzheimer's, not only raising awareness and funds, but honoring their individual journeys.

Starting June 27, Frengs will drive a BMW M8 generously provided by BMW North America and Team BimmerWorld across America, beginning at the 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and crisscrossing cities and states throughout the summer. Along the way he hopes to add names to the tribute car, connect with people and families impacted by the disease, drive home the need for hope and change.

Each name added the car costs $250, which Frengs will match with his company Legistics while also covering all of the expenses of the car and race team.

With the race season just starting, fundraising efforts have certainly begun, both from individual donors as well as matching corporate partners. Racing to End Alzheimer's donors can give confidently, knowing that every dollar will be distributed to recipients like UCLA's Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program, the Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist Hospital. One hundred percent of the administrative costs are covered by corporate partner Legistics to make this possible.

"This past year of life has been like no other year," says Racing to End Alzheimer's founder Phil

Frengs. "We were so humbled by our donors, who even during tough times, donated to help us

fund the care and fund the cure. As this new race season begins, we are hoping to break another

fundraising record in 2021 as we look to a brighter future."

Alzheimer's affects over 6 million Americans and 50 million people worldwide. Unfortunately, Alzheimer's has no current cure, but treatments for symptoms are available and research continues. Today, Racing to End Alzheimer's is proud to be part of a worldwide effort to find better ways to treat the disease, delay its onset, and prevent it from developing.

ABOUT RACING TO END ALZHEIMER'S

Racing to End Alzheimer's was founded in 2017 by Phil Frengs. His company, Legistics, is a longtime motorsports sponsor, but when Phil's wife Mimi was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's, he realized that a race car could be an effective fundraising platform if he covered it with names of dementia victims instead of just company logos. The first year, Racing to End Alzheimer's raised $43,500. The donations more than doubled in 2018 and now total over $400,000. Racing to End Alzheimer's donates 100% of the proceeds. Previous recipients were UCLA's Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program, the Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist Hospital and Baycrest Foundation. Learn more about Racing to End Alzheimer's or donate to remember your loved one on their website, r2endalz.org.

