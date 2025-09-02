A CARNE ASADA COMEBACK: CHIPOTLE'S MOST-SEARCHED MENU ITEM RETURNS JUST IN TIME FOR FOOTBALL SEASON

Starting Thursday, September 4 , Carne Asada, featuring tender, juicy cuts of freshly grilled steak, finished with fresh lime and cilantro, will be back on the menu in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time

In celebration of college football season, Chipotle is giving guests a first-time chance to score a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) free entrée deal by wearing a college football jersey in U.S. restaurants on Monday, September 15 after 5 p.m. local time**

after local time** As an official partner of EA SPORTS™ College Football 26, Chipotle will be included in the game's "Road to Glory" mode, giving players the opportunity to sign a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal*** with Chipotle to promote Carne Asada's return

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced that Carne Asada will return in the U.S. and Canada on Thursday, September 4 for a limited time after continued fanfare from guests. Chipotle's Carne Asada was Chipotle's most-searched limited time offer on Google in 2024 and the second-most searched limited time offer among all national restaurant brands.* The protein was originally introduced in 2019, and this launch marks the fourth time it returns to Chipotle's menu.

Chipotle's Carne Asada features tender, juicy cuts of freshly grilled steak, finished with fresh lime and cilantro. Carne Asada will be back on the grill at Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. and Canada starting Thursday, September 4.

Carne Asada Is Back On The Grill

Carne Asada has proven itself as a standout at Chipotle, known for its bold flavor, real ingredients and loyal following. It is marinated, then seasoned on the grill with a signature spice blend including cumin, coriander, garlic and oregano and sliced into perfect tender, juicy bites. The protein is finished with fresh-squeezed lime and hand-chopped cilantro for a deeply rich, satisfying flavor. Carne Asada has 29 grams of protein per serving and is Whole30®, Keto and Paleo friendly.

Chipotle's Vice President of Culinary, Nevielle Panthaky, recommends trying a Carne Asada Burrito with white rice, black beans, roasted chili-corn salsa, fresh tomato salsa and cheese.

"The roasted chili-corn salsa adds a beautiful pop of sweetness, while the tomato salsa brings a burst of freshness that pairs perfectly with the savory and tangy notes of our juicy, tender Carne Asada," said Panthaky. "It simply can't be beat."

"Our Carne Asada is an elevated, chef-driven recipe that attracts new guests, reignites our Chipotle Rewards members and excites our restaurant teams," said Chris Brandt, President and Chief Brand Officer. "The protein's rich flavor profile is the perfect pairing for any gameday whether you're watching marquee matchups from home or tailgating at the stadium."

Introducing Chipotle's First College Football Jersey BOGO

In honor of football season kicking off, Chipotle is introducing its first "Wear Your College Football Jersey" promotion that will offer a BOGO deal on entrées** to in-restaurant guests who wear a college football jersey on Monday, September 15 after 5 p.m. local time. While the promotion applies to all Chipotle proteins, it is a great opportunity for guests to try the fan-favorite Carne Asada. The promotion is valid at all Chipotle restaurants in the U.S.

Chipotle Offers NIL Deals To Athletes Via EA SPORTS™ College Football 26 Game Integration

Athletic performance starts with real food – both on the field and on the virtual gridiron. As a brand that prides itself on providing Real Food for Real Athletes, Chipotle teamed up with EA SPORTS™ College Football 26, the latest installment of the legendary football video game, to give virtual athletes an opportunity to sign an NIL deal*** to promote Carne Asada in the game's "Road to Glory" mode. In return, players will receive in-game skill points alongside boosts to key stats like Leadership, Coach Happiness and Social Following.

$0 Delivery Fee Offer

To celebrate the return of Carne Asada, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee offer**** on all Carne Asada orders placed through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca from Monday, September 8 through Tuesday, September 30.

*Source: New York Post: "Top 10 Most-Missed Fast-Food Items Revealed"

**Limited to five free menu items per check and is subject to availability. Each free item requires purchase of an entrée of equal or greater value and may be collected only by the jersey-wearing customer. Valid only on September 15, 2025, after 5:00pm local time. Redeemable in-restaurant only, at participating U.S. Chipotle locations; not valid for catering, mobile, online or delivery orders. Kids' meals do not count as an entrée purchase. Purchased entrées are eligible for Chipotle Rewards points; the promotion may not otherwise be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

***Requires EA SPORTS™ College Football 26 (sold separately) and all game updates. NIL deal is a fictional, in-game feature available only within the "Road to Glory" mode in EA SPORTS™ College Football 26. It does not represent a real-world endorsement, sponsorship, or contractual agreement with Chipotle or Electronic Arts, nor does it confer any rights or compensation outside of gameplay.

**** $0 Delivery Fee Offer Terms

Higher menu prices are charged for delivery; additional service and other fees applied at checkout as well (except in CA, MA, MN and VA). Available September 8 through September 30, 2025, only, within Chipotle's delivery areas from participating U.S. and Canada locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Purchase of a Carne Asada entrée required. Minimum order $10 USD / $12 CAD or maximum order $200, each excluding tax and fees. Deliveries and redemptions are subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only on Chipotle website or the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

