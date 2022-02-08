A Carnival for the Eyes - Nationally Recognized Studio for Ceramic Arts, Baltimore Clayworks, to present Spring Exhibitions Featuring Exceptional Techniques in 'Surface Circus' and 'Night Visions'

BALTIMORE, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Baltimore Clayworks (BCW) welcomes the arrival of Spring with two exhibitions scheduled for the BCW galleries in March. The Main Gallery features "Surface Circus" with a deep exploration of the myriad ways that texture and surface can complete a piece of clay art. Meticulously designed mixed media ceramic sculpture by Nationally-recognized Baltimore artist Richard Cleaver will be featured in the Solo Gallery. The exhibitions will run from March 12 through May 7, 2022, with an opening reception on Saturday, March 12 from 6–8 p.m. EST. The gallery is free and open to the public with masks and social distancing required.

Kara Zuzu Richard Cleaver

"Surface Circus," Juried by Sue Tirrell

Clay has many potential surface possibilities and the "Surface Circus" exhibition will have a smorgasbord of ideas from traditional glazes, low to high-fire temperatures, wood-fire atmospheric, and even paint. Artists use the method they need to achieve their vision and function for each object, while colors ranging from bright and whimsical hues to more contemplative earth tones showcase the boldness and skill of contemporary ceramic art.

"Hand-carved or screen printed, kissed by soda or blasted by wood ash, I'm a sucker for a well-executed surface," said Sue Tirrell. "What makes the most successful surface though – the thing that will draw me across a room in a home or gallery – is the way a surface completes its companion form. Glaze, texture, and graphics don't exist or make sense on their own in ceramics. These elements complete the form, giving it context, narrative, and function."

Artists in the exhibit include: Elka Adamowicz, Patrick Bell, Casey Ann Hanrahan, Steve Hilton, Erin Holmes, Shea Kister, Marina Kuchinski, Martine Kuhlman, John Matuszak, Lynne Molner, Rebeccca Murtaugh, Tina Opp, Russ Orlando, Michael Poness, Kit Reseau, Whitney Sherman, Minsoo Yuh, and Kara Zuzu.

"Night Visions," Solo Exhibition by Richard Cleaver

Creating mixed-media clay works that are fun, whimsical, Jungian, and always enigmatically multilayered, Richard Cleaver is a Baltimore-based professional artist who has been carving figures out of clay for over 35 years. He has been exhibited across the U.S., including solo exhibitions at the Baltimore Museum of Art, American University Museum, the Kohler Arts Center, and many more.

"My sculptures integrate ceramic, which is the primary medium, with wood, fresh water pearls, semi-precious stones, gold leaf, and oil paint," Cleaver explained. "They are made complete with secret compartments which serve as hiding places for multiple and often times personal meanings. My recent work is based on narratives drawn from personal and historical events that are overlapped with subconscious images."

About Baltimore Clayworks (BCW)

Recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts, BCW is a nonprofit organization originally founded by nine artists in 1980. Now, more than 40 years later, their mission is to develop, sustain, and promote an artist-centered community that provides outstanding educational, residency, and collaborative programs in the ceramic arts. BCW's core values are artist-centeredness, inclusivity, excellence, integrity, and joy.

The Baltimore-based center offers classes and workshops for adults and children, hosts short and long-term residencies for emerging artists, presents rotating exhibitions, a retail shop featuring the work of local and internationally recognized ceramicists, and utilizes the universal medium of clay to engage under-resourced communities in and around Baltimore. Learn more at: www.BaltimoreClayworks.org.

