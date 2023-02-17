A Case of Mistaken Identity: Local Advertising Agency Gets Mistaken in Controversial Trending Super Bowl Ad

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlotte-based branding and advertising agency HAVEN Creative® recently received numerous mistaken complaints and inquiries about the controversial "He Gets Us" advertising campaign that aired during the Super Bowl.

HAVEN, a national branding and advertising agency based in North Carolina, is being confused with a Michigan-based agency advertising itself as "Haven Creative Hub" or "Haven | a creative hub." Names strikingly and confusingly similar to HAVEN Creative's existing registered trademark. The creators of the ad campaign have elicited strong feedback on social media and in the press for the advertisement's polarizing messaging.

North Carolina based HAVEN Creative®, which legally owns the trademark on its name, says it has experienced blowback and negative feedback from being falsely associated with the highly polarizing campaign that aired to millions.

"My team received angry voicemails. As a small business, any threat to our bottom line is real for us," Jeni Bukolt, HAVEN's Founder and CEO, said. "Our goal is to ensure the public understands that we're a separate group from this other agency."

As an award-winning branding agency, HAVEN routinely advises its clients on the importance of protecting their brand reputation. Branding is based on perceptions, and great branding starts with securing trademarks which is why Bukolt registered the service mark years ago. "When it comes to protecting my brand, my team or our clients' reputations, I won't back down," Bukolt said.

HAVEN Creative is a full-service branding and advertising agency that partners with clients globally in the government, public health and manufacturing industries to solve communications challenges using branding, marketing and strategic communications. With a mission to "make mavens of its peers and partners," HAVEN focuses on educating others to empower them to become experts in their industry. HAVEN has served clients for ten years and is a registered North Carolina Historically Underutilized Business (NCHUB) and a registered Minority/Women Small Business Enterprise (M/WSBE). Learn more: https://havencreativeagency.com/

