A Case Study In Web Accessibility By ETTE

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Empowerment through Technology and Education (ETTE), an IT managed services provider, is proud to announce the relaunch of womensmemorial.org. It meets governmental standards of accessibility that will allow the veterans the Military Women's Memorial (MWM) serves and the general public to safely access the website.

ETTE crafted a case study with the MWM (formerly known as the Women in Military Service Association, or WIMSA), that walks through the process of bringing their re-launched website into compliance. If interested in following this journey, please download the Case Study here.

MWM and ETTE understand that accessibility is a compromise that must be upheld and maintained, as such, corrections and improvements are always on our mind as websites evolve and feedback is provided by users and experts alike.

According to the CDC, the United States is home to 85 million people with an array of physical and cognitive impairments—from veterans suffering from PTSD to the visually challenged. This has led to a painful and significant digital divide. Websites may unintentionally cause migraines and seizures, or simply prove unnavigable. Accessibility is the practice of making websites usable by as many people as possible thus decreasing that gap between those who are able and unable to access important websites, such as yours.

ETTE now provides technical assistance to clients with accessibility issues. Additionally, ETTE provides best practices on managing an effective I.T. Accessibility program and assists clients in understanding how to define accessibility requirements under Section 508 and WCAG 2.1.

While only the federal government is mandated to follow the Section 508 policies and laws, at ETTE we operate under the inclusive idea that everyone should be compliant.

Should you choose to be proactive in creating accessible and vibrantly compliant websites, ETTE is available to work with your organization.

