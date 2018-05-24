A Casting Call: Seeking The Next Business Etiquette Superstar

"We want to find men and women who know the important role business etiquette plays in today's work environment and want to help us promote respect and civility across all business channels," said Pamela Eyring, president and owner of The Protocol School of Washington.

Eyring says that National Business Etiquette Week, June 3-9, is the ideal time to cast the role of PSOW's "Business Etiquette Superstar" to help lead the charge toward cultural respect, dignity and manners for every person in offices both large and small. To that end, Eyring encourages entrants to "audition" for the part by entering our contest to win a complimentary tuition to our Intercultural Etiquette and Protocol Trainer course.

To enter, please visit www.psow.edu.

THE PROTOCOL SCHOOL OF WASHINGTON (PSOW): Founded in 1988, PSOW is the only nationally accredited educational institution providing international protocol, cross-cultural awareness, business etiquette and image training preparing professionals with the critical behaviors necessary to build lasting business relationships. PSOW's reach spans the globe with more than 4,500 graduates from 80+ countries.

