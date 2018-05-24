A Casting Call: Seeking The Next Business Etiquette Superstar

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- A recent poll on workplace behavior from NPR and Ipsos, a global market research firm, stated that some of the most inappropriate office behaviors are—unfortunately—also the most common. From idle gossip about the personal lives of colleagues to inappropriate joking and sexist commentary, most respondents to the poll admitted experiencing at least one of these offenses. As the modern office certainly has its challenges when it comes to incivility and inappropriate behavior, the bigger question may be, "How do we curtail these types of behaviors and reeducate people on the principles of professionalism?" To help answer these questions and to raise awareness about the importance of good business behavior, The Protocol School of Washington (PSOW) is searching for "The Next Business Etiquette Superstar" as part of its annual National Business Etiquette Week observation.
"We want to find men and women who know the important role business etiquette plays in today's work environment and want to help us promote respect and civility across all business channels," said Pamela Eyring, president and owner of The Protocol School of Washington.
Eyring says that National Business Etiquette Week, June 3-9, is the ideal time to cast the role of PSOW's "Business Etiquette Superstar" to help lead the charge toward cultural respect, dignity and manners for every person in offices both large and small. To that end, Eyring encourages entrants to "audition" for the part by entering our contest to win a complimentary tuition to our Intercultural Etiquette and Protocol Trainer course.
To enter, please visit www.psow.edu.
THE PROTOCOL SCHOOL OF WASHINGTON (PSOW): Founded in 1988, PSOW is the only nationally accredited educational institution providing international protocol, cross-cultural awareness, business etiquette and image training preparing professionals with the critical behaviors necessary to build lasting business relationships. PSOW's reach spans the globe with more than 4,500 graduates from 80+ countries.
