A Catalyst for Open Source: NextPCB Launches KiCad Projects Platform to Fuel the Future of KiCad

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPCB, a global leader in PCB manufacturing and assembly solutions, proudly announces the launch of kicadprojects.com, a dynamic open-source community dedicated to supporting open-source hardware and enriching KiCad, the renowned open-source EDA tool for schematic capture and PCB layout. This initiative unites engineers, students, and innovators worldwide to share projects, collaborate and support the KiCad community and core KiCad development.

A Hub for Collaboration and Innovation

EDA view kicadprojects.com

Developed and maintained by NextPCB, a platinum KiCad sponsor, kicadprojects.com is more than a platform—it's a thriving hub where the global KiCad community can:

Share & Showcase Projects – Upload and explore innovative PCB designs, schematics, and tutorials.

Streamline Collaboration – Download project files, generate automated BOMs, and visualize designs straight from your browser with NextPCB's KiCad EDA viewer.

Open Source, Open Impact

In a bold commitment to open-source stewardship, NextPCB will donate $10 (USD) towards the KiCad Project for every approved project uploaded to the platform. Every shared design becomes a catalyst for progress, empowering KiCad's development team to further enhance the tool's performance and deliver features users want, completing the cycle of giving.

Join the Movement

NextPCB invites KiCad users, from hobbyists to industry veterans, to join kicadprojects.com and:

Contribute to the evolution of open-source EDA tools.



Collaborate with a global network of engineers and creators.



Celebrate innovation while directly supporting KiCad's future.

With the new platform, anyone can share and discover open-source KiCad designs while giving back to KiCad.

Explore, Share, and Elevate Your Designs Today:

KiCadProjects.com

About NextPCB

NextPCB is a trusted provider of high-quality PCB fabrication, assembly, and design tools, serving engineers and enterprises worldwide with reliable electronics. With a passion for open-source tools, NextPCB strives to bridge the gap between innovation and accessibility in electronics development.

