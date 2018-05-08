A Cause to Celebrate: Yoshinoya Donates Over 2,100 lbs. of Food to Local Charity #YoshinoyaGives

The charity, Food for Kids, provides non-perishable food to Title One-eligible elementary school students in Carson, Compton, Long Beach, San Pedro, Torrance and Wilmington Schools. Hunger can have dramatic effects on educational progress and self-esteem, but poverty causes many students to arrive at school Monday morning without proper nourishment. While students eligible for the Free and Reduced Meal Program through Title One receive breakfast and lunch during the week, many families are not able to feed their children adequately on the weekends.

That's where Yoshinoya and Food For Kids teamed up to donate literally a ton of food. Every Friday, volunteers assemble and deliver bags filled with two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners and a nutrition flyer. "We provide local families food for the weekend, so the children can concentrate on their studies instead of what may be served for dinner," shared Trisha Smith, Volunteer Services Manager of The Volunteer Center: Food for Kids.

"We are so thrilled with the outcome of this food drive," said Dar Vaseghi CEO of Yoshinoya. "Ensuring that families have nutritious food is important to us and we are grateful for Food for Kids and its commitment to supporting young students."

For more information on how to get involved with Food for Kids, please visit https://www.volcenter.org/food-for-kids

