A CBD Tincture for the Bedroom?

CBD (abbreviation for Cannabidiol) is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that works with the body's endocannabinoid system. The endocannabinoid system plays a crucial role in regulating a range of physiological processes that affect our everyday experiences: our mood, our energy level, how we experience pain, stress, and even sexual pleasure. CBD may provide a general sense of wellbeing and relaxation, which can also promote closeness and intimacy with a partner.

Privy Peach has gained worldwide attention for many of their CBD products and has an entire line of products dedicated to sexual health and wellness.

While there are sometimes underlying medical issues causing sexual dysfunction, many times, these issues are caused by outside stresses, lack of quality sleep, anxiety, PTSD, and performance pressures.

A recent study on CBD's effect on sexual satisfaction published by remedy review found that nearly three quarters of the study participants who used CBD for sex plan to continue to use it. CBD has, even in isolation, shown great promise for sexual health.

Privy Peach has taken those promising results to the next level with the release of their Tantric Tincture by combining CBD, vitamins B3 (Niacin, which is a vasodilator), B12 (for energy and stamina) and the following aphrodisiac terpenes:

Limonene which is an aromatic cannabis terpene produced in the flower's resin glands. Limonene has been associated with an increase in the production of testosterone in humans, which may help libido.

Linalool which is a terpene found in many flowers and spices including lavender. While its effects are myriad, it is in particular one of the substances used most widely to reduce stress.

Vanillin, which is extracted from the seed pods of Vanilla planifoliaha, acts as a mood lifter. It is a sensually exciting fragrance and has been found to be an effective relief to conditions of frigidity, impotence, and sexual dysfunction.

It also contains Burdock Root, which has been an important botanical in Western folk herbalism and traditional Chinese medicine for thousands of years as an aphrodisiac and libido enhancer.

Privy Peach strives to continually innovate and develop products that have an impact on life, love and relationships.

