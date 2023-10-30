A Celebration of "HUMANITY@WORK&LIFE", CUNY School of Law

News provided by

CUNY Law School

30 Oct, 2023, 16:17 ET

QUEENS, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CUNY Law School Campus: Distinguished guests from around the world convened in person and virtually to honor a delegation from Mondragon, the world's largest industrial cooperative ecosystem, co-moderated by Professor Carmen Huertas Noble, CUNY Law Community Economic Development Clinic, and Professor Chris Clamp, co-editor of "Humanity@Work&Life - Global Diffusion Of The Mondragon Cooperative Ecosystem Experience" (March 27/2023, Oak Tree Press, County Cork-Ireland).

In their remarks, NY State Senators Kevin Parker and Jamal Bailey seamlessly connected challenges and hope, weaving a narrative to encapsulate the power of collective action, academic excellence, and social responsibility.

Iñigo Albizuri Landazabal, Mondragon Corporation's Global Head of Public Affairs, discussed "Humanity@Work&Life" in the context of the recent report (July 17/2023) of the UN Secretary General on "Cooperatives in Social Development" identifying the Mondragon case study as one of two premier global cooperative ecosystem models (https://social.desa.un.org/publications/cooperatives-in-social-development-2023-report).

Iñigo Albizuri: "For years we have welcomed thousands of people from all over the world who wanted to replicate the MONDRAGON cooperative experience. We always responded that ours was an experience that was difficult to replicate even if inspiring to ourselves and others. In recent years we have seen clearly that we can help communities develop economically with a more egalitarian model based on the lessons learned during 70 plus years of Mondragon cooperative history. After each new crisis we see that socioeconomic inequality increases to the point where now we believe the world needs more Mondragons and we are willing to do the work to make this happen in Central Brooklyn and elsewhere."

As academic textbook precedent starting Winter Semester 2024, CUNY School of Law and Medgar Evers College will be the first U.S. academic institutions to offer course instruction based on "Humanity@Work&Life", a collective labor of earned merit, vision and determination by 38 contributors in six countries, three continents, proving how solidarity, innovation, and conviction forge sustaining local and global social economy practice on behalf of the greater common good. "Humanity@Work&Life" Publisher, Brian O'Kane, flew in from County Cork, Ireland, to mark the event.

HUMANITY@WORK&LIFE is available in three formats (PDF, e-PUB, and printed/paperback):

For further information, contact:

SOURCE CUNY Law School

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.