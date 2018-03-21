A Celebration of the Life-Changing Impact of 4-H Brings Together Prominent Alumni and Leaders at National 4-H Council Legacy Awards in Washington, D.C.

Of the notable attendees, Honorable Sonny Perdue, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, received the Abraham Lincoln Vision Award and Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, received the Distinguished 4-H Alumni Medallion. During the event, taking place on National Ag Day, both shared personal reflections on how young 4‑H'ers provide hope and faith for the future of American agriculture.

Duvall joins a prestigious group of 4-H Distinguished Alumni Medallion recipients, including such 4-H alumni as Facebook "News Feed" inventor Andrew Bosworth, actress and producer Aubrey Plaza, songwriter and musician Jennifer Nettles, and professor and best-selling author Temple Grandin, Ph.D.

In addition, the evening served as an opportunity to formally announce a partnership between National 4-H Council and six-time Olympic medalist, philanthropist and youth advocate, Jackie Joyner-Kersee. The partnership will include the establishment of a 4-H Club at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis, IL., as well as agriculture program learning opportunities for urban communities.

Cassandra Ivie, 17, of West Jordan, Utah, was also selected as the national winner of the 2018 National 'Youth In Action' Award and will receive a $10,000 scholarship, sponsored by HughesNet®.

Finally, the induction of the 2018 Class of 4-H Luminaries took place with the addition of seven accomplished and influential 4-H alumni that will help raise awareness of the life-changing 4-H impact and generate support for bringing 4-H to more youth in need.



Dr. Juliette Bell, AL alumni

President

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

National 4-H Council Trustee

Ray Kerins, NY alumni

Senior Vice President and Head of Communications, Government Relations and Policy

Bayer Corporation

Ethel Branch, AZ alumni

Attorney General

Navajo Nation

Jill Soltau, WI alumni

President & CEO

JOANN Stores

Curtis Ullerich, IA alumni

Software Engineer

Google

Jeff Zeleny, NE alumni

Senior White House Correspondent

CNN

Maggie Sans, MI alumni

Vice President for Community Relations

Walmart

National 4-H Council Trustee

Thanks in part to the support of Legacy Premier Partners Microsoft and New York Life, the event serves as National 4-H Council's premier fundraising event inspiring supporters to help grow true leaders and reach 10 million young people through 4-H by 2025. To view more photos from the 2018 National 4-H Council Legacy Awards, visit www.4-H.org/gala.

