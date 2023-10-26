A Celebration of Unity, Diversity, and New York City Diwali School Holiday!

Diwali at Times Square

26 Oct, 2023, 10:43 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for an enchanting celebration as 'Gopi Dairy Diwali at Times Square, presented by KIA,' returns on October 28, 2023.

The Festival of Diwali is all about sharing happiness and showing your love and respect for your family, friends, and the community they live in. Diwali celebration serves as a powerful symbol of unity, bridging cultural ties and fostering diversity.

The Diwali festival in Times Square continues its tradition since 2013, bringing together the rich tapestry of Indian culture right to the heart of New York City, Times Square.

This year, we are celebrating the Diversity of India and America through a diverse range of performances representing various communities, including South Asian, Indo-Caribbean, Dominican Folk Dance, and Afro Latino groups. It's a testament to the cultural mosaic that is New York City.

We're thrilled to announce that we'll be celebrating NYC Diwali School Holiday. New York City school children are getting ready to perform a special dance segment in Times Square on October 28th. Thanks to the relentless efforts of NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Indian-origin State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar.

Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar strongly believes that "The South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities are a vital part of our city's gorgeous mosaic. It is a long past time to honor their vibrant cultural heritage by making Diwali a school holiday."

NYC Mayor Eric Adams describes the Diwali festival: "We deal with so much darkness that is around us; we fail to realize the overwhelming amount of light that is around us. And when we take this period to acknowledge Diwali, we are acknowledging the light that is within us, the light that can clearly push away darkness, and that is why this is so significant."

The founder of Diwali at Times Square, Neeta Bhasin, emphasizes the importance of educating children about their roots, culture, and traditions from an early age. She believes that the annual Diwali festival in Times Square plays a pivotal role in connecting children with the festival's significance and fostering a peaceful and harmonious world.

During Diwali, people decorate their homes and share sweets and gifts with their friends and loved ones. Our Title Sponsor, Gopi Dairy, aligns perfectly with the tradition of spreading sweetness and joy.

Title Sponsor of Diwali at Times Square, the CEO of Gopi Dairy, Rostom Baghdassarian, said, "Gopi Dairy is proud to sponsor 'Gopi Dairy Diwali at Times Square 2023', a festival rooted in peace, new beginnings, and the human values of gratitude and humility. At Gopi, we're honored to have been part of your daily lives for over a decade, delivering pure dairy products from our family to yours. This is an historic moment for us all to celebrate the universal festival of light and joy!"

Our Presenting Partner, KIA, aligns perfectly with the spirit of this day, symbolizing the prosperity and success they bring to our lives.

Join us in this celebration of unity, culture, and diversity at 'Gopi Dairy Diwali at Times Square,' presented by KIA, on October 28th, 2023.

Contact:
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 212-216-9305/516-343-0181

SOURCE Diwali at Times Square

