The Angebilt Building at 37 North Orange, a local landmark in downtown Orlando, celebrates a historic milestone on its 100th anniversary on March 14th.

Once the tallest building in Orlando, the Angebilt was home to the city's finest hotel when it opened its doors in 1923. For over a century, it has stood tall, witnessing the city's transformation. Today, the building is owned by Expansive® a leading provider of flexible workspace for professionals from across greater Orlando.

In honor of its storied history, the City of Orlando will unveil a plaque at the Angebilt Building commemorating The Rosalind Club, a trailblazing social club for women in the city. Founded in 1915 on the current Angebilt site, its members formed the state's first suffrage league, and led by Rev. Mary Safford, helped pave the way for gender equality across Florida. The unveiling will fittingly take place on March 7th, the eve of International Women's Day, with a ceremony at 11 am at Expansive.

Expansive is proud to help celebrate the Angebilt's legacy and committed to preserving it for future generations. They recently completed a full renovation of the penthouse floor and added new Club Suites , which offer a smart solution to meeting the workspace needs of hybrid teams.

"We are honored to be part of the Angebilt Building's 100th anniversary celebration," noted McKenna Michel, Expansive's Chief Marketing Officer. "As a company committed to creating vibrant, inclusive workspace where people and teams thrive, we are proud to be the current caretakers of this unique property and to commemorate its rich background during Women's History Month. We look forward to building on its tradition by supporting the growth and diversity of the exciting business community we've found here in the heart of downtown Orlando."

As the building celebrates its centennial, it's clear it will continue to be a landmark in downtown Orlando for years to come.

