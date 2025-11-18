A-Champs Acquires Goal Station, Creating the World's Most Advanced Soccer Performance Training Ecosystem

A-Champs expands its global footprint by integrating Goal Station's Soccer IQ training methodology with its ROX cognitive performance technology.

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A-Champs, a Barcelona-based sports technology company, has acquired Goal Station, a Danish innovator in smart soccer training environments. The acquisition unites the two companies to create an integrated ecosystem for cognitive, technical, and physical player development.

Goal Station by A-Champs – Smart Soccer Training Solutions

Modern soccer increasingly values intelligence and decision-making. Traditional drills often fail to mirror the speed and pressure of real match conditions, leaving a gap between technical ability and game awareness. The combined A-Champs and Goal Station system closes that gap by applying the Perceive–Process–Execute framework, embedding perception and decision-making into game-like training conditions. This structure supports stronger transfer of training outcomes by connecting physical actions with cognitive control and measurable improvements in Soccer IQ.

A-Champs' patented ROX technology delivers multisensory stimulation through light, sound, and vibration. When paired with Goal Station's modular training environments, including smart rebounders, mobile solutions, and arenas, the system provides measurable improvements in performance with data accessible through the A-Champs app.

Key Performance Outcomes:

Up to 23% faster reaction times

30% improved visual perception

Up to 1,000 repetitions per session

Personalized development plans tailored to age, position, and skill level

"We are very excited about this strategic move," said Kilian Saekel, CEO of A-Champs. "We've worked with Goal Station for years. Now, offering the full solution under one roof, I'm proud to say we have the most advanced soccer performance training ecosystem on the planet."

The Goal Station methodology, developed by Brian Sørensen, head coach of Everton FC Women, is grounded in elite coaching and performance science. Sørensen first applied the system to transform Fortuna Hjørring from Denmark's Second Division to the UEFA Women's Champions League Quarterfinals in just two years. Twenty of his 26 players advanced to top-tier clubs, and several, including Nadia Nadim and Pernille Harder, credit the system as an important part of their development. "Goal Station was built to bring science into soccer training, helping players think, decide, and act faster," Sørensen said. "With A-Champs, we can take that vision global."

A-Champs technology is used by more than 50% of Bundesliga clubs, over 40% of Danish Superliga teams, and clubs across LaLiga, the Premier League, and Major League Soccer. The acquisition strengthens A-Champs' expansion in the United States, where demand for data-driven and cognitive training continues to grow among academies and clubs. This move aligns with a global shift toward smarter, science-based training methods that combine analytics, cognitive development, and real-time app feedback.

Together, A-Champs and Goal Station are redefining soccer training by combining cognitive science, technology, and performance data to accelerate intelligent player development worldwide.

Media Contact: For more information, visit www.a-champs.com or contact [email protected].

A-Champs partners with elite clubs, academies, and performance centers worldwide to advance data-driven training.

SOURCE A-Champs