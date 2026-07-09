A CHANGE FOR COMMUNITY CANCER CARE

Anoma Cancer Collective begins as more than a nonprofit structure. It is a movement to

return healthcare to physicians, patients, families, and the communities that depend on them.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We believe community cancer care is worth fighting for. Physicians should not have to surrender their independence to survive, and families deserve care close to home from teams who know their communities, understand their stories, and stand beside them through the hardest moments of their lives.

That belief is the reason Anoma Cancer Collective (ACC) exists. ACC is not simply a response to reimbursement cuts, insurance games, hospital politics, CPT changes, or consolidation. It is an intentional movement away from a healthcare system that too often treats physicians like vendors and patients like transactions, and back toward the doctor-patient relationship.

The movement was built with discipline, conviction, and sacrifice. For more than 18 months, Radiation Business Solutions (RBS) invested more than $10 million in time, resources, legal work, financial structuring, diligence, and operating expertise to create a model strong enough to serve physicians and families for the long term.

ACC launches with eight cancer centers across five states and gives strong community providers a path to preserve local leadership while gaining access to capital, infrastructure, operational support, and long-term strategic resources. It was not created for failed practices. It was created for physicians and teams who are strong today, but who need a stronger structure for tomorrow.

"This touches the core of healthcare, not only for oncology providers, but for physicians across specialties who are trying to protect the relationship between doctor and patient," said Dan Moore, CEO of Radiation Business Solutions. "Community providers should not have to choose between independence and stability. When the burdens facing physicians can be matched with the right economic structure and incentives, patients, families, physicians, staff, and communities all benefit. This is why we built ACC."

The investment community has now affirmed that conviction twice. Several institutional investors returned for a second nonprofit financing with RBS after seeing the performance and impact of the first nonprofit structure, Aurora Integrated Oncology Foundation (AIOF), in Alaska. Their renewed participation reflects confidence in the model and in RBS's ability to execute complex healthcare, financial, operational, and community-focused initiatives at scale.

This work is personal. Many RBS team members have been touched by cancer in their own families and understand the fear of diagnosis, the burden on caregivers, and the difference it makes when care is close, trusted, and human. That experience fuels a mission bigger than revenue cycle, financing, management services, or any single transaction.

ACC changes the paradigm by moving from a transaction-based service model to a partnership model that strengthens physicians, protects access, and supports communities. Through a nonprofit structure, participating centers gain access to tax-exempt financing, shared infrastructure, bond market funding, operational expertise, and a platform for philanthropy, expanded services, and long-term reinvestment.

RBS was supported by institutional investors Baird Advisors and Capital Research and Management Company, both of which were previous partners in the financing of AIOF, while also welcoming a new investment partner, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC. Loop Capital Markets again served as underwriter for the transaction, continuing its role from the AIOF financing.

"Many community oncology providers are not looking to be rescued. They are looking for a structure that helps them plan ahead, invest with confidence, and stay competitive in a changing market," said Sally Eggleston, COO of Radiation Business Solutions. "We created ACC for centers that want to preserve their independence while gaining the support needed to keep growing and serve their communities well."

RBS also worked directly with local civic leaders in the communities served by ACC. Moore met with county commissioners, city commissioners, and city council representatives connected to the participating centers, and those leaders expressed support for keeping cancer care accessible, sustainable, and community-based.

"I chose to join Anoma Cancer Collective because it addresses the realities community oncology leaders are facing from both a clinical and operational standpoint," said Hejal Patel, MD, Chief Medical Officer of ACC. "This model gives centers a way to invest in their future and strengthen what they already do well. It allows them to continue to deliver high-quality care without giving up their independence."

ACC is calling on physicians, providers, community leaders, donors, and mission-aligned partners to unite around a stronger future for community-based care. RBS has been commissioned by its investors to help grow ACC by more than 60 percent, first through additional oncology sites and then by exploring the model's potential in other specialties facing similar pressures.

"Our mission is to build RBS into a hundred-year company in some form or another, one that continues to impact families long after any one transaction is complete. We are 22 years in, and now is our time to make an impact. We are extremely grateful for this opportunity," Moore said. "ACC is the expression of that mission. It is not about chasing the market. It is about building something worthy of physicians, patients, and the communities that trust them." To date, RBS has placed more than $300 million in bonds with radiation centers.

About Radiation Business Solutions

Radiation Business Solutions (RBS) is a national advisory and management firm dedicated to supporting oncology providers through strategic, financial, operational, and management expertise. RBS partners with cancer centers across the United States to improve performance, navigate reimbursement challenges, reduce administrative burden, strengthen physician-led care, and deliver high-quality patient services. Learn more at www.radiationbusiness.com.

About Anoma Cancer Collective

Anoma Cancer Collective (ACC) is a nonprofit network of community-based oncology providers focused on strengthening and sustaining access to local cancer care. The organization provides access to capital, shared services, operational infrastructure, and long-term strategic support to help centers remain independent while adapting to an evolving healthcare landscape. ACC also creates a platform for local reinvestment, philanthropy, expanded patient services, and community impact. Learn more at www.anomacancercollective.org.

SOURCE Radiation Business Solutions