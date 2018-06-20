A Changing Business is a Living Business, Says Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Change inevitably happens, which is a good thing. Change can bring about growth or be the start of leaving behind negative things and, depending on how someone looks at it, the only real bad thing about change is being unable to handle it. Brandon Frere, president and CEO of Frere enterprises as well as successful entrepreneur, encourages small business owners to accept changes as they happen for the betterment of the company and all others involved.

It can be hard to embrace change, especially if it does not line up with the original goal someone had in mind. But in a business having flexibility and rolling with waves of change as they come often will mean handling said change better. That can mean many things for different businesses, but change can come in the form of new employees when an old one leaves the team, branching out and partnering with other companies or changing what the company originally set out to do. Some companies will completely change their business platform, say from being a concrete-pouring service to becoming a well-known local hospital. "Keeping up with changes as they come means a business won't be left behind like some sort of relic, as some places have. Accepting change doesn't mean rolling over at every shift that comes to the business' door. It means accepting it when it becomes the best option," says Frere.

Having flexibility to handle changes as they come will lend itself to higher chances of a healthy and longer-running business. "If things stayed the same, it would get rather boring, wouldn't it? Change keeps us running to find new ideas, to improve on what is there and to go beyond what we think might be enough, and that can be especially true in the world of business," says Frere.

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

